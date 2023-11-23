Iman Shumpert Releases Statement On Teyana Taylor Divorce

News of Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor's divorce already shocked the world a couple of months ago, but the new court filing added even more fuel to that fire. Moreover, according to secret documents that leaked online, she labeled him as a "narcissist," and it turns out that infidelity might have played a role in their split. In fact, there are even rumors that the former basketball star leaked Taylor's secret filing himself and then acted surprise at the news. Regardless of the truth or lies behind all that, we now have an official statement from him regarding this legal process. The 33-year-old's attorney Stephen C. Steele gave TMZ some remarks on his next moves and priorities.

"Mr. Shumpert hopes parties and counsel can work toward a fair resolution, keeping the best interests of the children of paramount concern," Iman Shumpert stated via his lawyer. This is a far cry from his initial reaction on social media, which suggested that he felt blindsided by this revelation and was not expecting it. Overall, in these early stages of the divorce process, it's going to be hard to tell what is true and what is just gossip. With that in mind, the musician's initial acknowledgement of their breakup points toward this being a relatively amicable process.

Iman Shumpert's Brief Statement From Lawyer: Read

"AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie!" Teyana Taylor wrote on social media back in September. "In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are FAMILY & in the 10yrs together, 7yrs married we ain’t ever played with or about THAT.

"We just keep y’all a**es out the group chat lol," she continued. "Which is the reason we’ve been able to successfully & peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!" For more news and the latest updates on Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, stick around on HNHH.

