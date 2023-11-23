Iman Shumpert Posts Joe Budden Meme Amid Teyana Taylor Divorce Reports

Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor have been having some relationship issues as of late, to put it mildly. A few months ago, Shumpert was accused of cheating on Taylor. Subsequently, in September, Taylor revealed that the two were no longer together. Overall, it was a pretty bad time for everyone involved, and fans were devastated. However, today, some new details emerged involving these two. As TMZ revealed, Taylor had filed for divorce long before this recent cheating scandal. In fact, she did so in January.

In the divorce filing, Taylor made all sorts of accusations against Shumpert. She claimed that he was a narcissist who didn't like seeing her be successful. He was someone who would get jealous whenever she was seeing success or being sought out by photographers. Moreover, he wanted her to stay home and not work. However, he once allegedly got mad at her for not making money. Not to mention, he was allegedly cheating on her a lot despite claiming he wasn't good enough for her.

Iman Shumpert Weighs In

In the Instagram post above, you can see that Shumpert is reacting to the drama from this morning. He simply posted that infamous photo of Joe Budden sitting in the water, checking his phone. Needless to say, he is a bit annoyed at all of the rumors surrounding his name right now. Overall, this frustration is very much understandable. However, he isn't denying anything right now. At this point, fans are interested in what he might have to say. After all, Taylor's allegations are pretty damning.

Be sure to let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Do you think Shumpert should respond or leave it alone? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to bring you the latest news on all of your favorite artists.

