abdomen
- StreetwearTeyana Taylor Bares Her Abs For The Public Amid Iman Shumpert Divorce ScandalThe multi-hyphenate creative was in town for an interview with Jimmy Kimmel about her next projects, and she's as stunning as ever.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez Shows Off Insane Abs On "Hustlers" SetJennifer Lopez is looking GOOD.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentBritney Spears Flaunts Perfectly Sculpted Abs In Workout VideoBritney Spears stays performance-ready at all times.By Alex Zidel
- MusicFans Speculate This Will Be Pusha T's Next Move Against DrakeCould Pusha T be going full "Surgical Season" next?By Alex Zidel
- SocietyMan Accused Of Sexually Abusing & Killing His 3 Year-Old StepdaughterPolice are still investigating the crime. By David Saric