Teyana Taylor's Divorce From Iman Shumpert: What We Know

Without a doubt, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s breakup is one of the most surprising celebrity breakups of 2023. Over the years, the two have grown in prominence in their respective fields of entertainment and sports. Additionally, they have come to be seen and regarded as a unit. This is especially valid, considering that they have been married for seven years, and started dating well before tying the knot. Furthermore, the former couple welcomed two children during their time together. All things considered, their separation is not something fans saw coming, and it left many of their supporters heartbroken. While their divorce is yet to be finalized, here’s what we know of their separation so far.

September 2023: Teyana Taylor Announces Separation

News of the pair’s separation first broke on September 17, 2023. The information was shared by Teyana Taylor via an Instagram post with a detailed caption. Before she shared said Instagram post, there had been rumors and speculations of a breakup. Admittedly, that much was true, even though it was yet to be confirmed to the general public. However, in the midst of it all, there were false narratives that had begun to spread. As a result, Taylor felt the need to debunk the rumors, while informing the public that they had, in fact, separated. The Instagram post Teyana Taylor shared was a picture of herself with Iman Shumpert. In it, they stood side by side, holding up the peace sign with both hands. In addition, it was accompanied by a long caption addressing her followers, and whoever else would come across the post.

“AHT AHT! Not too much on my bestie! In all fairness, Iman and I are separated and have been for a while. To be 1000% clear, 'infidelity' ain’t one of the reasons for our departure. We are still the best of friends, great business partners, and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children,” she wrote. Taylor rounded off her informal statement, writing, “The only reason I’m even sharing THIS part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand & it’s unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for y’all. Okay AunTey taking y’all back out the chat bye!”

November 2023: The Secret Move Is Leaked

On November 22, 2023, additional information that was meant to be concealed, saw the light of day. After obtaining new legal documents, TMZ broke the news that Teyana Taylor secretly moved to end her marriage with Iman Shumpert. According to the documents, the “Gonna Love Me” singer made the move to divorce Shumpert in January 2023. Furthermore, details from the documents allege that the former basketball player was “treating her cruelly and displaying extreme narcissistic behavior throughout the majority of their marriage."

In detail, Taylor accused him of being jealous of her fame, and feeling insecure about being with her. Sources tell TMZ that Taylor initially wanted to keep the case private for as long as possible. They shared that the singer used initials when she first filed the case. However, Shumpert allegedly opted to use their full names in his recent filing in the divorce proceedings. As a result, their identities were no longer hidden.

The Aftermath

Subsequently, two days after the news broke, Taylor addressed it via an Instagram story. The content of the story read as follows: “I mind my business, don't bother nobody & y'all know I've never played about my children, family & our privacy. I have not spoken on this private matter to any media outlets or blogs etc. So, everyone claiming ‘Teyana said’ didn't get any statements directly from ME.”

She continued by expressing her hurt over her privacy being breached. “These statements were taken from private court documents that were leaked to the public. It is very heartbreaking that someone would take out the time to make such a private matter public for the world to see. However, protecting my family is one thing I’ve ALWAYS done for my children I will continue to do so. Please if y'all love y'all play nieces Junie & Rue like y'all have shown, please allow my self& my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace. Love y’all.” So far, there have been no more statements from either party.

