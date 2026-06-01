Daphne Joy Alleges Leaked Diddy Sex Tape Was Filmed Without Consent

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Maybelline New York Celebrates Their Latest Collection With An LA Beauty Bash Hosted By Gigi Hadid With Celebrity Makeup Artist Erin Parsons
LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 03: Daphne Joy attends the Maybelline New York celebration of their latest collection with an LA beauty bash hosted By Gigi Hadid with celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons at The Line Hotel on June 3, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Maybelline New York)
Over the weekend, a sex tape involving Diddy and Daphne Joy was leaked online, and now, the latter is speaking out.

On Sunday, a leaked sex tape featuring Diddy, Daphne Joy, and Sly Diggler made its way to the internet. This tape circulated on platforms like X, leading to widespread reactions and discourse.

Many felt as though the tape was exploitative and should be avoided at all costs. After all, Daphne Joy was one of the victims in the Diddy case. Given the music mogul's conviction, some felt as though it was in poor taste to watch the tape or give it any real attention beyond the initial news coverage.

This morning, Daphne Joy posted and deleted a statement on her Instagram page. In this statement, Joy alleged that the sex tape was filmed without her consent. Furthermore, she alleges that she was extorted. Someone in the tape allegedly demanded a lump sum of cash from her in exchange for the tape remaining sealed.

When Joy refused to give in, the tape was allegedly sold to a media outlet, which refused to publish it. Subsequently, the tape made its way to social media, and Daphne Joy was forced to relive her alleged abuse.

Read More: It's About Time Lil Wayne Retires "Tha Carter" Series

Daphne Joy Speaks Out

Joy reveals it was harrowing to rewatch the tape and have so many people comment on it. She states that, at the time, she was in an abusive relationship and truly loved Diddy. She notes how she wanted to keep him happy and satisfied. However, she never consented to the video, and the whole ordeal has been extremely traumatizing.

Joy finished off her statement by saying that she will never allow herself to be in this kind of situation again. The mere fact that she went through this breaks her heart. It is a harrowing statement, and one that showcases just how much this weighs on Joy.

This is a developing story that we will be sure to keep you updated on.

Read More: The Villains Of Hip Hop: Power, Chaos, Scandal, & Survival

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Reacts To Diddy's Alleged Leaked Sex Tape With Daphne Joy
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event Music DJ Akademiks Urges 50 Cent To Stop Making Fun Of Diddy's Penis Size Following Alleged Sex Tape
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson Is Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Music 50 Cent Responds To Daphne Joy's Rape & Abuse Accusations
News Authentic
Comments 0