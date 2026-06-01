Daphne Joy Alleges Leaked Diddy Sex Tape Was Filmed Without Consent

On Sunday, a leaked sex tape featuring Diddy, Daphne Joy, and Sly Diggler made its way to the internet. This tape circulated on platforms like X, leading to widespread reactions and discourse.

Many felt as though the tape was exploitative and should be avoided at all costs. After all, Daphne Joy was one of the victims in the Diddy case. Given the music mogul's conviction, some felt as though it was in poor taste to watch the tape or give it any real attention beyond the initial news coverage.

This morning, Daphne Joy posted and deleted a statement on her Instagram page. In this statement, Joy alleged that the sex tape was filmed without her consent. Furthermore, she alleges that she was extorted. Someone in the tape allegedly demanded a lump sum of cash from her in exchange for the tape remaining sealed.

When Joy refused to give in, the tape was allegedly sold to a media outlet, which refused to publish it. Subsequently, the tape made its way to social media, and Daphne Joy was forced to relive her alleged abuse.

Daphne Joy Speaks Out

Joy reveals it was harrowing to rewatch the tape and have so many people comment on it. She states that, at the time, she was in an abusive relationship and truly loved Diddy. She notes how she wanted to keep him happy and satisfied. However, she never consented to the video, and the whole ordeal has been extremely traumatizing.

Joy finished off her statement by saying that she will never allow herself to be in this kind of situation again. The mere fact that she went through this breaks her heart. It is a harrowing statement, and one that showcases just how much this weighs on Joy.