DJ Akademiks Urges 50 Cent To Stop Making Fun Of Diddy's Penis Size Following Alleged Sex Tape

Over the weekend, the entire internet was ablaze due to an alleged sex tape between Diddy and Daphne Joy. This alleged tape was leaked online, and it also features Sly Diggler, an adult star who has been tied to Diddy in the past.

Meanwhile, Joy is the mother of 50 Cent's son, Sire. With that being said, there were also sorts of narratives being presented on the internet on Sunday. Even Fif had to get involved, noting how this is going to suck for his son, who is the real victim. He also noted that Diddy has a small penis, and that must be why he is the way he is.

DJ Akademiks didn't seem to care for this commentary. Instead, while on stream, he told 50 Cent that he should be quiet. He feels as though Daphne Joy's alleged involvement in all of this is an indictment on Fif, and he is better off lying low.

DJ Akademiks Speaks

“Even if Diddy had a 1 inch.. but he brought the n*gga with a 15 incher to bruise her up that she couldn’t walk home to take care of y’all son. Diddy had her doing shi* you never thought she could even do," Akademiks said. “That n**** got 5 n***** cracking your btch. At this point, if I’m 50, I would’ve wished Diddy could’ve handled the job by himself."

50 Cent has never been one to shy away from controversial topics. Consequently, we don't see a world in which he takes Akademiks' advice here. Instead, we imagine he will continue to clown on Diddy until the situation is no longer amusing to him.