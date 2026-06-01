DJ Akademiks Urges 50 Cent To Stop Making Fun Of Diddy's Penis Size Following Alleged Sex Tape

BY Alexander Cole
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Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
50 Cent is currently out here making fun of Diddy's alleged sex tape with Daphne Joy, but DJ Akademiks isn't amused.

Over the weekend, the entire internet was ablaze due to an alleged sex tape between Diddy and Daphne Joy. This alleged tape was leaked online, and it also features Sly Diggler, an adult star who has been tied to Diddy in the past.

Meanwhile, Joy is the mother of 50 Cent's son, Sire. With that being said, there were also sorts of narratives being presented on the internet on Sunday. Even Fif had to get involved, noting how this is going to suck for his son, who is the real victim. He also noted that Diddy has a small penis, and that must be why he is the way he is.

DJ Akademiks didn't seem to care for this commentary. Instead, while on stream, he told 50 Cent that he should be quiet. He feels as though Daphne Joy's alleged involvement in all of this is an indictment on Fif, and he is better off lying low.

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DJ Akademiks Speaks

“Even if Diddy had a 1 inch.. but he brought the n*gga with a 15 incher to bruise her up that she couldn’t walk home to take care of y’all son. Diddy had her doing shi* you never thought she could even do," Akademiks said. “That n**** got 5 n***** cracking your btch. At this point, if I’m 50, I would’ve wished Diddy could’ve handled the job by himself."

50 Cent has never been one to shy away from controversial topics. Consequently, we don't see a world in which he takes Akademiks' advice here. Instead, we imagine he will continue to clown on Diddy until the situation is no longer amusing to him.

Whatever the case may be, there is no denying that this weekend was a busy one for the hip-hop world.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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