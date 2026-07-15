Jim Jones Deletes Video With Busta Rhymes After “Pause” Jokes Go Too Far

The pause game is one that haunts the set of the Let’s Rap About It podcast. At one point, Maino had to leave because it just went a little too far. However, it’s a game that continues to have its grip on New York and the internet at large to a point where one of the podcast's other co-hosts, Jim Jones, had to delete a post on Instagram.

Like many East Coast legends, Jones attended JAŸ-Z’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend when he ran into Busta Rhymes. The two rappers shared a moment in the crowd, celebrating New York while Jim sang along to Frank Sinatra’s “New York.” However, their proximity to one another raised eyebrows in the comments. The tables turned on Jimmy for once, and many people began commenting “AYO” and “Pause.”

Jim listened to the people and ultimately deleted the post from his Instagram page. Later, he explained the decision. “I took it down,” he said. “Yo, Busta, I love you, but they crushed us just now. I just want to pause myself. A-Yo. My bad,” he added while laughing at the whole situation.

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