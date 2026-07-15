Jim Jones Deletes Video With Busta Rhymes After “Pause” Jokes Go Too Far

BY Aron A.
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NBA: Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets
Mar 29, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Rapper Jim Jones looks on during the second half of the game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Sacramento Kings at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Jim Jones faces the wrath of "Pause" after sharing a video of himself and Busta Rhymes together at the Jay-Z concert.

The pause game is one that haunts the set of the Let’s Rap About It podcast. At one point, Maino had to leave because it just went a little too far. However, it’s a game that continues to have its grip on New York and the internet at large to a point where one of the podcast's other co-hosts, Jim Jones, had to delete a post on Instagram.

Like many East Coast legends, Jones attended JAŸ-Z’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend when he ran into Busta Rhymes. The two rappers shared a moment in the crowd, celebrating New York while Jim sang along to Frank Sinatra’s “New York.” However, their proximity to one another raised eyebrows in the comments. The tables turned on Jimmy for once, and many people began commenting “AYO” and “Pause.”

Jim listened to the people and ultimately deleted the post from his Instagram page. Later, he explained the decision. “I took it down,” he said. “Yo, Busta, I love you, but they crushed us just now. I just want to pause myself. A-Yo. My bad,” he added while laughing at the whole situation.

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Jim Jones Drops New Album

While Jones got a laugh from the internet shenanigans, the Dipset rapper, who turns 50 today, has been keeping busy. Of course, he’s the reason why the Let’s Rap About It Podcast exists, but he also just came through with his new album, The Landlord a few weeks back. The album serves as a follow-up to The Fall Before The Rise and At The Church Steps, both of which dropped last year. The new project boasts impressive features, including his co-hosts Maino, Fabulous, and Dave East, along with Yung Bleu, Fetty Wap, Kodie Shane, and more. Let us know your thoughts on his latest album in the comments below. 

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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