Kanye West Shows Love To JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Shows

It seems far-fetched that JAŸ-Z and Kanye West will patch up their differences. After all, going after someone’s kids is usually the red line that’s hard to come back from. However, Ye likes to push the boundaries as far as he can, and his previous comments about Hov clearly created friction between the two that can be repaired with a “sorry.” JAŸ said as much during his Roots Picnic Freestyle.

Unfortunately, that falling out meant that Ye certainly didn’t get an invite to grace the stage during JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium concerts. Although there were several Watch The Throne songs on the setlist, Ye was nowhere to be found and we could only chalk that up to the fact that his relationship with Hov is down the drain.

Still, Kanye evidently has some appreciation for how the show went overall, specifically Gabriel Moses’ art direction. Under Moses’ Instagram post commemorating his work on the show, Ye slid into the comment section with three fire emojis. Perhaps it’s not necessarily because of JAŸ in particular–after all, Hov’s reference to Lance “Un” Riviera was seemingly directed at Kanye–but because of how Moses’ involvement.

Kanye West Sells Out Albania

In the midst of the Yankee Stadium shows, Kanye West was performing overseas in Albania at a stadium that was created specifically for this event. Although Ye has certainly faced more than enough pushback across European countries that have refused to allow him entry due to his praise for Nazis, Albanian officials defended their decision to host him as a way to boost tourism and avoid national embarrassment.