Kanye West Shows Love To JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium Shows

BY Aron A.
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Kanye West hugs Pastor Adam Tyson at the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
Kanye West hugs Pastor Adam Tyson at the annual Strength to Stand Youth Conference at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tenn. on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Kanye West and his 100-member Sunday Service Choir performed along with West's pastor, Adam Tyson. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Gabriel Moses' art direction left an impression on Ye.

It seems far-fetched that JAŸ-Z and Kanye West will patch up their differences. After all, going after someone’s kids is usually the red line that’s hard to come back from. However, Ye likes to push the boundaries as far as he can, and his previous comments about Hov clearly created friction between the two that can be repaired with a “sorry.” JAŸ said as much during his Roots Picnic Freestyle.

Unfortunately, that falling out meant that Ye certainly didn’t get an invite to grace the stage during JAŸ-Z’s Yankee Stadium concerts. Although there were several Watch The Throne songs on the setlist, Ye was nowhere to be found and we could only chalk that up to the fact that his relationship with Hov is down the drain. 

Still, Kanye evidently has some appreciation for how the show went overall, specifically Gabriel Moses’ art direction. Under Moses’ Instagram post commemorating his work on the show, Ye slid into the comment section with three fire emojis. Perhaps it’s not necessarily because of JAŸ in particular–after all, Hov’s reference to Lance “Un” Riviera was seemingly directed at Kanye–but because of how Moses’ involvement.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

Kanye West Sells Out Albania

In the midst of the Yankee Stadium shows, Kanye West was performing overseas in Albania at a stadium that was created specifically for this event. Although Ye has certainly faced more than enough pushback across European countries that have refused to allow him entry due to his praise for Nazis, Albanian officials defended their decision to host him as a way to boost tourism and avoid national embarrassment. 

Maybe we’ll see Ye publicly apologize to JAŸ in the future. Maybe not. However, fans would certainly love to see the two on stage together once again. 

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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