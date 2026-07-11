Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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HNHH Livestream Recap Future Yung Miami Jay Z Hip Hop AOTYs So Far
Graphic by Thomas Egan
On HNHH's newest livestream, Aron A. and I discussed "The Real Me," the "Spend Dat" debate, our best LPs of the year so far, and Hov's shows.

HotNewHipHop is coming through with livestreams to talk about hip-hop's most buzzing topics of the moment, and Aron A. and I had a lot to discuss yesterday (Friday, July 10). We reacted to The Real Me, the latest album from Future, as well as the "Spend Dat" controversy following Yung Miami around these days and this weekend's run of shows at Yankee Stadium from JAŸ-Z. Also, we recapped our best albums of the mid-year list and talked about some of the most significant records of 2026 so far.

Starting with Future's The Real Me, his first solo studio effort in four years, Aron and I were sadly disappointed by the tracklist. We pointed out some highlights like "No Misery" and "Feeling I Give" that show off more experimentation and dynamism. But we discussed the album's lack of direction and innovation for the most part, as well as the debates surrounding the Atlanta artist's lovelorn persona.

As for Yung Miami's "Spend Dat" controversy, we looked back at the history of lyrical controversy in hip-hop. The response to the former City Girl's new track is as much a reflection of cultural disconnect as it is a reaction to her involvement in the Diddy scandal. But we highlighted double standards that make some criticisms unfair, as well as the undue backlash people receive for pointing out promotion of societal ills. These days, it's more about the discourse surrounding the art rather than the art itself.

Read More: Future’s Not Quite Done Being Our Toxic King

HNHH Live

Then, Aron and I highlighted our picks from HNHH's best of the mid-year list, including a rift over Drake's ICEMAN and a debate about the mainstream's leader right now. We specifically highlighted Isaiah Rashad's IT'S BEEN AWFUL and the new By Storm album, My Ghosts Go Ghost as our favorites of 2026 so far.

Finally, we discussed JAŸ-Z's Yankee Stadium shows this weekend, going over predictions and expectations. Aron was right on the money with Beyoncé, Nas, and Jaz-O emerging as special guests. We'll see if our other predictions of Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, or Mary J. Blige come to fruition. There's a lot to look forward to this weekend with Hov's run, and we discussed whether or not he should diss more foes or focus on the music.

Check out HotNewHipHop's full livestream panel on all these topics above.

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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