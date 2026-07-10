The Real Me - Album by Future

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 9.15.18 PM Screenshot 2026-07-09 at 9.15.18 PM
Future is back with his first solo release in 4 years.

Future is back with another massive release. His 10th studio album, The Real Me, arrives as his first solo project in four years. The 22-track project is packed with the melodic trap sound that's defined his career. The album arrives with no guest features, allowing Future to carry the project entirely on his own. In an Instagram story on July 1st, Future shared more details about what inspired the album's title.

"I’m at a point in my life I’m being the real me," he explained. "You suffer because you can’t even show the people who you really are. That’s why I’m making this album, The Real Me. Because I want people to know this is the real me."

Following years of chart dominance and multiple No. 1 albums, The Real Me continues Future's relentless pace, proving there's still plenty left in the tank for one of Atlanta's most consistent hitmakers.

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Release Date: July 10, 2026
Album: The Real Me

Tracklist For The Real Me
  1. Fukk A Interview
  2. One Two
  3. No Misery
  4. California Girls
  5. Tank Top Pluto
  6. Weight Up
  7. Konnichiwa
  8. Trench Coat
  9. Snow in Skyami
  10. Build a Bitch
  11. Radio
  12. 2018
  13. Money Over Everything
  14. Off the Hinge
  15. If I Could
  16. Big Moment
  17. Cast a Spell
  18. Kick
  19. Hollywood
  20. Feeling I Give
  21. Alice
  22. Eye To Eye
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About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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