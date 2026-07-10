The Real Me - Album by Future

Future is back with another massive release. His 10th studio album, The Real Me, arrives as his first solo project in four years. The 22-track project is packed with the melodic trap sound that's defined his career. The album arrives with no guest features, allowing Future to carry the project entirely on his own. In an Instagram story on July 1st, Future shared more details about what inspired the album's title.



"I’m at a point in my life I’m being the real me," he explained. "You suffer because you can’t even show the people who you really are. That’s why I’m making this album, The Real Me. Because I want people to know this is the real me."