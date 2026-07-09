Nas Curates TIDAL Playlist Of His Favorite JAŸ-Z Songs Ahead Of Yankee Stadium Shows

BY Aron A.
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Nas Jay Z
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - USA v Paraguay - Fans gather at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center - Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, Flushing, New York, U.S. - June 12, 2026 Rapper Nas performs for fans at the watch party ahead of the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Caean Couto. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters
Including "Dead Presidents II."

With JAŸ-Z’s upcoming performances at Yankee Stadium, Nas is celebrating his fellow New Yorker’s catalog with a new playlist on TIDAL. This morning, the streaming platform shared the playlist, titled “Curated By God’s Son: Hov,” on their social platforms. “GOAT recognizes GOAT. In celebration of JAŸ-Z's 30th anniversary and his landmark Yankee Stadium shows, NaS curated his favorite songs by the Brooklyn legend,” the tweet reads.

The playlist contains some solid selections, largely consisting of records from Jay’s back catalog, including highlights from Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint 1, 2, and 3. “Dead Presidents II,” the song that catalyzed their beef, is also included, along with a few of his favorite guest verses from JAŸ-Z, such as Cam’ron’s “Welcome To New York City,” Memphis Bleek’s “Dear Summer,” and Pusha T’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” Of course, Nas also included their collaboration “Black Republicans” from the Hip-Hop Is Dead album. 

Even though it’s been over two decades since the two squashed their beef, it’s still amazing to see them, not just co-exist but appreciate each other as openly as they have throughout the years. 

Will Nas Come Out During JAŸ-Z’s Shows?

At this point, we’re bound for a few surprises during JAŸ-Z’s upcoming performances at Yankee Stadium this weekend, and perhaps, Nas’s playlist indicates that he might have some involvement in it. Hopefully, Nas comes out on stage during one of the nights.

The upcoming weekend will be a celebration of key milestone anniversaries in Jay’s catalog. On July 10th, he’ll perform Reasonable Doubt from front to back for its 30-year anniversary. Then on July 11th, he’ll run through The Blueprint for its 25-year anniversary. It’s still unclear what Sunday will bring, as it has been described as the “Extra Inning” since it was added due to the massive demand for the first two shows.

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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