Nas Curates TIDAL Playlist Of His Favorite JAŸ-Z Songs Ahead Of Yankee Stadium Shows

With JAŸ-Z’s upcoming performances at Yankee Stadium, Nas is celebrating his fellow New Yorker’s catalog with a new playlist on TIDAL. This morning, the streaming platform shared the playlist, titled “Curated By God’s Son: Hov,” on their social platforms. “GOAT recognizes GOAT. In celebration of JAŸ-Z's 30th anniversary and his landmark Yankee Stadium shows, NaS curated his favorite songs by the Brooklyn legend,” the tweet reads.

The playlist contains some solid selections, largely consisting of records from Jay’s back catalog, including highlights from Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint 1, 2, and 3. “Dead Presidents II,” the song that catalyzed their beef, is also included, along with a few of his favorite guest verses from JAŸ-Z, such as Cam’ron’s “Welcome To New York City,” Memphis Bleek’s “Dear Summer,” and Pusha T’s “Drug Dealers Anonymous.” Of course, Nas also included their collaboration “Black Republicans” from the Hip-Hop Is Dead album.

Even though it’s been over two decades since the two squashed their beef, it’s still amazing to see them, not just co-exist but appreciate each other as openly as they have throughout the years.

Will Nas Come Out During JAŸ-Z’s Shows?

At this point, we’re bound for a few surprises during JAŸ-Z’s upcoming performances at Yankee Stadium this weekend, and perhaps, Nas’s playlist indicates that he might have some involvement in it. Hopefully, Nas comes out on stage during one of the nights.