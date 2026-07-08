Fans are already searching for clues about surprise guests and the setlist as Jay-Z gets ready for his hometown return.

The rehearsal photos have become the latest clue in the buildup. Jay-Z has largely stepped away from traditional touring in recent years, limiting his appearances to select special events. That scarcity has made every update surrounding these Yankee Stadium concerts feel significant. The photos may not be huge reveals about the show's production, but they remind us that one of Hip Hop's most influential performers is preparing for a rare return to center stage, this time in the city where his story began.

Rehearsals are officially underway for what could become one of the biggest Hip Hop concert events of the year. New photos showing Jay-Z preparing for his upcoming Yankee Stadium performances have surfaced online, offering fans their first behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated hometown shows. With only days to go before he takes the stage, the images have only heightened speculation over what the Brooklyn legend has planned.

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Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.