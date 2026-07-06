New Kobe Bryant Air Force 1 Low Traces Back To NYC Rucker Park Appearance

Nike is releasing a new Kobe Bryant sneaker tied to a specific moment. The Air Force 1 Low Protro "Lord of the Rings" references Rucker Park history. Back in July 2002, Kobe made a surprise appearance there.

He had just won his third straight championship with the Lakers. His Adidas deal had ended only three days earlier. That left him without a shoe deal during the appearance. He ended up borrowing a pair of Air Force 1s that day.

A Rucker Park regular grabbed them from his car nearby. Announcer Hannibal gave Kobe the "Lord of the Rings" nickname that afternoon. Kobe then dropped 31 points in front of the crowd.

This new shoe brings back that white and orange scheme. NYC branding appears on the heel, tying back to the original pair. Nike previously referenced this moment through a 2020 Rucker Park pack. That release included an Air Force 1, an Air Barrage, and an Air Flight 89.

This version now brings the story into the Protro line instead. It carries Kobe's signature along with updated cushioning inside. The shoe is expected to release sometime this August. It joins several other Kobe-themed Air Force 1 releases planned for later this year.

Kobe Bryant x Nike Air Force 1 Low Protro "Lord Of The Rings"

The story behind this shoe starts well before Kobe signed with Nike. He wore several different brands during his short window as a free agent. That Rucker Park appearance became one of the more memorable moments from that stretch.

Kobe showing up in an orange jersey and mismatched sneakers stuck with fans. Hannibal's nickname added another layer, tying directly into his three championships. Nike is leaning into that specific memory rather than a generic tribute.