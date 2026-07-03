Official Images Of The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" Are Here

Official images of the Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" are now here ahead of its August 15th release per zSneakerHeadz. The shoe builds on last year's popular Kobe 6 Protro "Dodgers" by bringing the same concept to the Kobe 5.

Dodger blue covers most of the upper, midsole, and outsole throughout. That consistent color blocking keeps the Dodgers connection front and center without needing team logos.

Red baseball-style stitching runs along the heel panel as the shoe's standout detail. That element pulls directly from a baseball's seam pattern rather than the team's branding. A silver Swoosh with white outlining sits on each side panel for contrast. Kobe Bryant's two jersey numbers, 8 and 24, appear on the inner tongue in separate graphic tags.

Kobe was a well-known Dodgers fan throughout his playing career. The LA Dodgers have kept that connection alive through in-stadium tributes and annual events since his passing.

Nike launched the first Dodgers-themed Kobe release on the Kobe 6 in 2025, which moved quickly. This follow-up on the Kobe 5 suggests the Dodgers theme could become a recurring series.

Earlier sample images suggested photo insoles featuring Kobe at a Dodgers game. Official images confirm a cleaner retail setup without those insoles. More details may surface as the release date gets closer.

Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers"

The Kobe 5 Protro originally released in 2009 during one of Bryant's most dominant stretches. He wore the silhouette throughout the 2009-10 NBA season, which ended with a championship. Bringing it into the Dodgers series adds another layer of Los Angeles culture to an already LA-centric shoe.

Red baseball stitching sits near the heel, wrapping around the collar area. That detail mirrors the look of actual baseball stitching rather than just using team colors. Blue suede-like panels layer over the main upper for added texture.