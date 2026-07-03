Sexyy Red Posts Pictures From Tay Keith's Funeral: "I Will Never Forget You"

Sexyy Red was dealing with a lawsuit against her label concerning royalties owed to Tay Keith before the producer's tragic passing earlier this year. While fans initially scrutinized her tributes to him, the situation has fortunately cleared up in the days since. Following this small misunderstanding, the St. Louis femcee took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo dump of her attendance at his funeral in Memphis earlier this week.

"I love you tay I will never ever forget about u ever #MyBruddersKeeper," she captioned her post. The photo dump featured various pics of her all-black outfit, whether it was getting ready, in the car, or at the ceremony's various parts. The late producer's sister chimed into Sexyy's comments section with a thankful and loving message.

"Thank you sooo much for coming," she wrote. "My brother LOVED YOU! My family and I appreciate you! We Locked in forever! And y’all still Shaq and Kobe!!"

Other folks who attended Tay Keith's funeral include BlocBoy JB and Turbo. It was an emotional experience, but Keith's loved ones will continue to celebrate his life far beyond this occasion.

Sexyy Red's Tay Keith Tribute

Sexyy Red recently addressed the Tay Keith label situation in a letter to the judge concerning the lawsuit against her label, Rebel Music. While the suit reportedly named her, she had nothing to do with those payment issues, which both camps have since clarified they are in an amicable process of resolution for.

Elsewhere, Sexyy Red and Tay Keith made many bangers together, and she became one of his most frequent and close collaborators over the past ten years. Keith's production resumé speaks for itself: some of the biggest late 2010s and 2020s hits from Drake, Travis Scott, and many more owe themselves to the Memphis native's talents.

"BLOOD IN BLOOD OUT WE BROTHERS BUT NOT RELATED," Sexyy wrote in one of her initial posts paying tribute to Keith's memory. "I LOVE YOU BRUDDAAA @taykeith STILL DA BEST DUO US 5LIFE."

Hip-hop is still mourning, and this still doesn't feel real to many fans, loved ones, and peers. But his legacy will live on and the culture will always be grateful for what he gave to the world.