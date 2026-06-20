Tay Keith's Camp Addresses Royalty Dispute With Sexyy Red's Label

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Tay Keith Camp Addresses Royalty Dispute Sexyy Red Label
MILTON, GEORGIA - MARCH 24: Record Producer Tay Keith attends Mike Will Made-It Day Golf Classic at White Columns Country Club on March 24, 2025 in Milton, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
A representative for the late Tay Keith absolved Sexyy Red of all responsibility regarding unpaid royalty negotiations with Rebel Music.

Tay Keith tragically passed away earlier this week, leading many to reflect on his extensive contributions to music and the many collaborators he changed the lives of in one way or another. One of these close colleagues is Sexyy Red. But an apparent dispute between Keith's camp and her label, Rebel Music, resurfaced in the wake of his loss.

According to TMZ, court documents reportedly show how the producer sued Rebel in March of this year over accusations of unpaid royalties and lack of accounting on their behalf. He reportedly sought to have a court force the label to pay damages, declare they owed him money, and provide accounting. The legal matter reportedly did not find a resolution before Tay's passing.

However, following rampant social media debate about this, a representative for Tay Keith issued a statement to TMZ about this matter. "The dispute is between the parties’ respective labels. Naming Sexyy Red in the lawsuit was a legal formality," the statement reportedly read. "Any allegations are directed at the label, not Red personally. Both labels have been cooperating, and the matter is close to being resolved. Tay and Red remained friends and he considered her a sister. They were in the studio together as recently as last week working on new music. We appreciate Red’s sentiments and condolences during this difficult time."

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Sexyy Red's Label Responds To Tay Keith Situation
sexyy-red-rapper-roots-picnic-2024-8
PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 1. Rapper, Sexyy Red, performs during Day 1 of the Roots Picnic festival 2024, in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Brandon Laws/HotNewHipHop)

On the other hand, here's attorney Dameka Davis' statement on behalf of Rebel Music. "Sexyy Red is overwhelmed with grief at the devastating loss of her dear friend and artistic collaborator, Tay Keith. Tay was a brilliant artist. Through his close musical partnership with Sexyy, he became a genuine friend to everyone at Rebel. We send our sincerest condolences to Tay Keith’s family and loved ones. As the attorney for Rebel, I want to step forward to correct the record on false, irresponsible, and deeply hurtful clickbait being spread on social media about royalty arrangements with Tay Keith. 

"Royalty negotiations are handled by labels - not artists. I’ve worked closely with the legal counsel and team for Tay Keith to finalize the royalty agreement to fully compensate him for his valuable contributions as a musical collaborator with Sexyy," the statement continued. "In fact, we were in the final stages of getting Tay Keith fully compensated before his shocking passing this week. We are expediting the finalization of this work with Tay Keith’s attorney so that full payment can be made to his estate as soon as possible."

RIP Tay Keith.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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