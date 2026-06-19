Music Community Mourns Tay Keith Following Tragic Death At 29

The hip-hop world is mourning the loss of Tay Keith following reports that the acclaimed Memphis producer passed away on Thursday (June 18) at the age of 29. News of Keith's death was met with disbelief throughout the music industry and fans alike. Artists, producers, streamers, and longtime collaborators and listeners flooded social media with emotional tributes.



Moreover, Tay Keith is undoubtedly a legend in his own right and known for crafting some of the biggest rap records of the last decade. The 29-year-old hitmaker helped shape the sound of modern hip-hop through his work with artists like Drake, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, Moneybagg Yo, and countless others.

One of the most heartbreaking reactions came from fellow Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB, who shared a series of posts reflecting on their close friendship. Alongside photos and screenshots showing how often the two communicated, BlocBoy expressed disbelief over the loss.

"Damn Cuz You Just Hurt Me Bad," he wrote. "We talked everyday yeen tell me you was leaving." The Memphis community has been particularly devastated by the news.

Keith became a beloved part of Nashville's music community when he relocated there. Additionally, he opened his own commercial studio and label in the community, which served as one of only two Black-owned studios in Music City according to Commerical Appeal.

Producer Hitkidd, who came up alongside Keith in the city's music scene, shared a photo of the two together and admitted he was struggling to process what happened.

"I ain't even got the words. We been doing this since 2010 @taykeith," Hitkidd wrote.

Read More: Tay Keith Reportedly Passes Away At 29

Hip-Hop Community Is Devastated About Tay-Keith News

Juicy J shared his words of disbelief on X. "Can't believe I'm saying this RIP TAY KEITH Memphis Tenn Legend. Prayers up for the family friends & fans we lost a great one."

Additionally, the loss was also felt beyond the music industry. Popular streamers PlaqueBoyMax and Silky learned of the news while live on stream. However, they appeared visibly shaken as reports continued to emerge. Both struggled to find words. With Silky repeatedly saying, "RIP, bro," while reacting to the tragedy in real time.

Fellow artist-rapper Nav shared a heartfelt message as well. Calling him "one of the coolest prod I ever knew," on his IG story.

Rapper Lucki reflected on the first time he got a beat from Tay Keith and ended his reflection with "Long live Tay Keith, you a legend."

Fans took to social media to outpour their love and messages for the producer as well.

"Damn rip Tay Keith real legend in the music game," one person wrote.

"Tay keith's beats reshaped hip hop, gone too soon but never forgotten," said someone else.

"Tay Keith, fuck these niggas up will live forever. RIP to a producer whose tag became part of rap history," wrote someone else on X.

The Memphis native became one of the defining producers of modern rap. His signature producer tag became instantly recognizable across the globe and cemented his place among the most influential hitmakers of his generation.