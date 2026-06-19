Akademiks Mourns Tay Keith In Emotional Instagram Post

Hip-hop is mourning the death of Tay Keith, who was pronounced dead at the age of 29. Police confirmed his passing after a wellness check, though there has yet to be any confirmation on the cause of death itself.

Akademiks was on his IG Story last night when he discussed Tay Keith’s passing. “Man, that Tay Keith news fucked me up, I’m not going to lie. Life’s so fickle,” he said. “My boy was a 29-year-old amazing producer, amazing. Just like that in a second, bro. It’s kind of surreal. F*ck. I got to send my prayers out to his family.”

“That Tay Keith news f*cked me up… condolences to his family. Gone too soon,” he captioned the post.

The news was first seemingly confirmed by his collaborators Hitkidd and BlocBoy JB on Instagram. Since then, the music industry at large has shared their condolences for his passing.

Police Issue Statement On Tay Keith’s Passing

In a statement shared to social media, Nashville PD confirmed his passing but said that they suspected no foul play was involved. “No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St. apt. this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results,” the tweet reads.

Tay Keith first made his splash in the industry with the release of “Look Alive,” BlocBoy JB’s breakout hit with Drake. Since then, he became one of the most sought-after producers in the music industry, collaborating with everyone from Money Man to Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Drake, DJ Khaled, and more.