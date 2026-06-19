Akademiks Mourns Tay Keith In Emotional Instagram Post

BY Aron A.
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Tay Keith, a rapper who has worked with Drake, recently graduated from Middle Tennessee University. Tay_Keith_Mid_1206
Tay Keith, a rapper who has worked with Drake, recently graduated from Middle Tennessee University. Tay_Keith_Mid_1206
Tay Keith has reportedly passed away at the age of 29.

Hip-hop is mourning the death of Tay Keith, who was pronounced dead at the age of 29. Police confirmed his passing after a wellness check, though there has yet to be any confirmation on the cause of death itself.

Akademiks was on his IG Story last night when he discussed Tay Keith’s passing. “Man, that Tay Keith news fucked me up, I’m not going to lie. Life’s so fickle,” he said. “My boy was a 29-year-old amazing producer, amazing. Just like that in a second, bro. It’s kind of surreal. F*ck. I got to send my prayers out to his family.”

“That Tay Keith news f*cked me up… condolences to his family. Gone too soon,” he captioned the post.

The news was first seemingly confirmed by his collaborators Hitkidd and BlocBoy JB on Instagram. Since then, the music industry at large has shared their condolences for his passing. 

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Police Issue Statement On Tay Keith’s Passing

In a statement shared to social media, Nashville PD confirmed his passing but said that they suspected no foul play was involved. “No foul play is suspected in the death of Brytavious Chambers, 29, also known as Grammy-nominated record producer Tay Keith. He was found dead in his Martin St. apt. this afternoon by officers performing a welfare check. His death is unclassified pending autopsy results,” the tweet reads. 

Tay Keith first made his splash in the industry with the release of “Look Alive,” BlocBoy JB’s breakout hit with Drake. Since then, he became one of the most sought-after producers in the music industry, collaborating with everyone from Money Man to Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé, Drake, DJ Khaled, and more. 

We will keep you posted on any further updates. 

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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