Tay Keith Reportedly Passes Away At 29

Horrible news is being reported in the hip-hop world today as Tay Keith has died at the age of 29. The news was confirmed online by his fellow associates, Hitkidd and Blocboy JB.
"Damn cuz you just hurt me bad," Blocboy JB wrote on his Instagram story. This was followed up by a video of Blocboy's call logs with the producer. Of course, Tay Keith was the man behind the beat for "Look Alive," which remains Blocboy JB's biggest hit to date.
HitKidd offered similar sentiments about the producer. "I ain’t even got the words, we been doing this since 2010," he wrote in a tribute on Instagram.
Tay Keith was known for some of the biggest songs of the last decade. For instance, he has producer credits on songs like "Sicko Mode," "Family Matters," and "Nonstop." He has been nominated multiple times for best rap song. The first time was in 2019 for "Sicko Mode," while in 2024, he was nominated for "Rich Flex."
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RIP Tay Keith
At this time, there are very few details concerning Tay Keith's reported passing. It is important not to speculate during these times.
In the aftermath of his reported passing, there have been numerous tributes to the artist on social media. Many have spoken at length about just how important his songs were. Others talked about his cultural impact and how his energy was infectious.
Our thoughts go out to Tay Keith's family and friends during this difficult time. Keith was a young artist who still had so much to give. This is a horrible tragedy for the hip-hop community.