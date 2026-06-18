Tay Keith Reportedly Passes Away At 29

Hitkidd and Blocboy JB took to social media this afternoon with the horrible news regarding producer Tay Keith.

In the aftermath of his reported passing, there have been numerous tributes to the artist on social media. Many have spoken at length about just how important his songs were. Others talked about his cultural impact and how his energy was infectious.

Tay Keith was known for some of the biggest songs of the last decade. For instance, he has producer credits on songs like "Sicko Mode," "Family Matters," and "Nonstop." He has been nominated multiple times for best rap song. The first time was in 2019 for "Sicko Mode," while in 2024, he was nominated for "Rich Flex."

"Damn cuz you just hurt me bad," Blocboy JB wrote on his Instagram story. This was followed up by a video of Blocboy's call logs with the producer. Of course, Tay Keith was the man behind the beat for "Look Alive," which remains Blocboy JB's biggest hit to date.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!