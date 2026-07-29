Diddy Receives New Release Date Following Prison Fight

Diddy is currently in prison after being convicted of transportation for prostitution. He was sentenced to 50 months in prison, although with time served, it won't be long before he is back home.
His stay at FCI Fort Dix has been relatively uneventful. It was reported that he entered a rehab treatment program. Furthermore, the music mogul was helping the other inmates out with an education initiative. These actions helped Diddy lower his sentence by a few weeks. Originally, he was set to be released on April 15. However, the most recent update stated his release date was changed to February 23.
Diddy's good behavior streak was recently threatened as it was reported that the mogul was put in solitary confinement following a fight with a fellow inmate. The inmate reportedly provoked the situation, and Diddy allegedly fought back.
This had some wondering if the mogul's release date would be impacted. Well, as it turns out, Diddy's release date has changed. Except he's now going to be released even sooner.
Diddy's Prison Release Moved Up Again
According to legal reporter Lauren Conlin, Diddy's documents suggest his release date is now set for January 24, 2028. It appears as though his recent prison fight has had absolutely no bearing on his standing with the legal system.
The details surrounding his fight remain fairly scarce. It's for this reason that some are confused as to why Diddy's release has been moved up as opposed to being delayed. Perhaps those details will be known soon, although for now, it is a developing story.
All things considered, Diddy still has 18 more months before his time at Fort Dix comes to an end.
Read More: Who Really Won YG Verzuz The Game?