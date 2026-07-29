Diddy Receives New Release Date Following Prison Fight

Diddy recently got into a fight at FCI Fort Dix, and as it turns out, his release date has been changed, yet again.

The details surrounding his fight remain fairly scarce. It's for this reason that some are confused as to why Diddy's release has been moved up as opposed to being delayed. Perhaps those details will be known soon, although for now, it is a developing story.

His stay at FCI Fort Dix has been relatively uneventful. It was reported that he entered a rehab treatment program. Furthermore, the music mogul was helping the other inmates out with an education initiative. These actions helped Diddy lower his sentence by a few weeks. Originally, he was set to be released on April 15. However, the most recent update stated his release date was changed to February 23.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!