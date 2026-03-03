Diddy's Prison Release Date Has Been Changed

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Diddy is currently serving a 50-month sentence at Fort Dix, and his release date has been changed for a second time.

As many of you reading this already know, Diddy is currently in prison, serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted of prostitution. Things could have been a lot worse for the music mogul, as he was also facing trafficking charges. While the artist was acquitted on those charges, it wasn't enough to avoid a four-year prison sentence.

Sean Combs opted to spend his time at Fort Dix. In the end, the artist got his way, although he received some disappointing news upon arriving. At first, his release date was going to be May 8th of 2028. However, it was ultimately pushed back to June 4th of 2028.

Since that time, Diddy has been given various opportunities to demonstrate good behavior. For instance, he entered a rehab program. Furthermore, he has engaged in various activities that could help out his fellow inmates. Quite simply, he is doing all of the things that would typically get you a reduced sentence.

Read More: 50 Cent’s 6 Most Compelling Potential Verzuz Matchups

When is Diddy Being Released From Prison?

According to Rolling Stone, Diddy is getting exactly what he's been wishing for. His release date has been moved up by a total of five weeks. Now, he is expected to be coming home on April 25th, 2028. It is believed that the entry into the rehab program was a huge catalyst for this news.

While some may feel as though five weeks isn't a lot, it actually is. Especially when you consider how grueling an experience like prison can be. It should also be noted that April 25, 2028, is sooner than you think. Essentially, it is being said that Diddy will be home in about two years.

Two years can go by fairly quickly. For example, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is approaching its two-year anniversary. It feels as though that happened just yesterday.

For Diddy, this is fantastic news. For his alleged victims, this is a stark reminder of the fact that his sentence, in their eyes, simply was not adequate. Whether or not the release date gets moved again, still remains to be seen.

Read More: 50 Cent & T.I.'s Beef: Everything You Need To Know About The Feud

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF Music Diddy's Prison Release Date Delayed Following Numerous Fort Dix Violations
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Sean Combs Sex Trafficking Trial Continues In New York Music King Combs Has His "Fingers Crossed" For Diddy's Early Release
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Comments 0