Diddy's Prison Release Date Has Been Changed

As many of you reading this already know, Diddy is currently in prison, serving a 50-month sentence after being convicted of prostitution. Things could have been a lot worse for the music mogul, as he was also facing trafficking charges. While the artist was acquitted on those charges, it wasn't enough to avoid a four-year prison sentence.

Sean Combs opted to spend his time at Fort Dix. In the end, the artist got his way, although he received some disappointing news upon arriving. At first, his release date was going to be May 8th of 2028. However, it was ultimately pushed back to June 4th of 2028.

Since that time, Diddy has been given various opportunities to demonstrate good behavior. For instance, he entered a rehab program. Furthermore, he has engaged in various activities that could help out his fellow inmates. Quite simply, he is doing all of the things that would typically get you a reduced sentence.

When is Diddy Being Released From Prison?

According to Rolling Stone, Diddy is getting exactly what he's been wishing for. His release date has been moved up by a total of five weeks. Now, he is expected to be coming home on April 25th, 2028. It is believed that the entry into the rehab program was a huge catalyst for this news.

While some may feel as though five weeks isn't a lot, it actually is. Especially when you consider how grueling an experience like prison can be. It should also be noted that April 25, 2028, is sooner than you think. Essentially, it is being said that Diddy will be home in about two years.

Two years can go by fairly quickly. For example, the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef is approaching its two-year anniversary. It feels as though that happened just yesterday.