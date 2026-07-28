Latto Leaves Fans In Complete Awe After Showing Off Her Bikini Body

Latto has had a massive year so far. Of course, she gave birth to her first child with 21 Savage. Furthermore, she dropped the new album, Big Mama, which recently came with a Doja Cat music video for the song, "Okayyy."

The artist is set to embark on a tour with Doja Cat, and there is no doubt that the fans are excited to watch her perform these new songs. In the midst of all of this, Latto has been living her best life. She even posted some thirst traps on Instagram, which elicited a strong response from 21. As it turns out, he's ready for baby number two.

Latto's thirst-trapping ways certainly had the internet talking over the weekend. While sailing the waters in St. Tropez, the artist took a video of herself in a bikini and a life vest. Her bikini body and curves were on full display, and the post immediately took off.

Latto On The Gram

There are currently 724,000 likes on the post, as well as countless comments filled with fire and heart eye emojis. Fans can't help themselves, and neither can Latto's most famous friends, whose comments can be found at the top of the post.

Latto has always made fans feel this way. One can just look at the reactions to the "Okayyy" music video to see what we are talking about. Clearly, Latto is having herself some fun right now, and it is certainly well deserved.