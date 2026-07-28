Latto Leaves Fans In Complete Awe After Showing Off Her Bikini Body

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto on the court after a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Latto took to Instagram over the weekend, where she elicited some pretty major reactions thanks to her bikini body.

Latto has had a massive year so far. Of course, she gave birth to her first child with 21 Savage. Furthermore, she dropped the new album, Big Mama, which recently came with a Doja Cat music video for the song, "Okayyy."

The artist is set to embark on a tour with Doja Cat, and there is no doubt that the fans are excited to watch her perform these new songs. In the midst of all of this, Latto has been living her best life. She even posted some thirst traps on Instagram, which elicited a strong response from 21. As it turns out, he's ready for baby number two.

Latto's thirst-trapping ways certainly had the internet talking over the weekend. While sailing the waters in St. Tropez, the artist took a video of herself in a bikini and a life vest. Her bikini body and curves were on full display, and the post immediately took off.

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Latto On The Gram

There are currently 724,000 likes on the post, as well as countless comments filled with fire and heart eye emojis. Fans can't help themselves, and neither can Latto's most famous friends, whose comments can be found at the top of the post.

Latto has always made fans feel this way. One can just look at the reactions to the "Okayyy" music video to see what we are talking about. Clearly, Latto is having herself some fun right now, and it is certainly well deserved.

Let us know if you will be going to watch Latto on tour this Fall, in the comments below.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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