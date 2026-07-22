Doja Cat & Latto Announce "Tour Ma Vie" North American Tour Dates

Doja Cat and Latto are going on tour together, and there is no denying that these two are going to put on a show.

However, the big announcement came last night, as Doja revealed a continuation of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour. She is finally ready to begin her North American leg, and as it turns out, Latto is coming along for the ride. This two-month tour begins on October 1st in Detroit and ends on December 1st in New York.

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Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!