Doja Cat & Latto Announce "Tour Ma Vie" North American Tour Dates

Doja Cat and Latto recently dropped the music video to "Okayyy," a song on the latter's new album, Big Mama. This seductive track has an equally seductive visual, which is no surprise coming from these two artists.
However, the big announcement came last night, as Doja revealed a continuation of her Tour Ma Vie World Tour. She is finally ready to begin her North American leg, and as it turns out, Latto is coming along for the ride. This two-month tour begins on October 1st in Detroit and ends on December 1st in New York.
Doja Cat & Latto Go On Tour Together
Doja Cat & Latto Tour Dates:
- Thu Oct 01 — Detroit, MI — Little Caesars Arena
- Sat Oct 03 — Chicago, IL — United Center
- Sun Oct 04 — Minneapolis, MN — Target Center
- Tue Oct 06 — Kansas City, MO — T-Mobile Center
- Thu Oct 08 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena
- Sat Oct 10 — Salt Lake City, UT — Maverik Center
- Tue Oct 13 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena
- Thu Oct 15 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena
- Sat Oct 17 — Portland, OR — Moda Center
- Mon Oct 19 — San Francisco, CA — Chase Center
- Tue Oct 20 — Sacramento, CA — Golden 1 Center
- Thu Oct 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum
- Tue Oct 27 — San Diego, CA — Viejas Arena
- Thu Oct 29 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center
- Sat Oct 31 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
- Tue Nov 03 — Austin, TX — Moody Center
- Wed Nov 04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
- Fri Nov 06 — San Antonio, TX — Frost Bank Center
- Sat Nov 07 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
- Wed Nov 11 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center
- Fri Nov 13 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena
- Sat Nov 14 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center
- Tue Nov 17 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena
- Wed Nov 18 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center
- Fri Nov 20 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena
- Sat Nov 21 — Washington, DC — Capital One Arena
- Mon Nov 23 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
- Wed Nov 25 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
- Fri Nov 27 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
- Sun Nov 29 — Philadelphia, PA — Xfinity Mobile Arena
- Tue Dec 01 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden
If you are trying to cop tickets, you can do so through Doja Cat's website. Let us know if you will be attending the tour.
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