tour ma vie world tour

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Doja Cat's Father Claims Her “White Jewish” Mother "Brainwashed" Her
Doja Cat previously called out her dad in a video on TikTok, claiming that he denied an invitation to her concert.
By
Cole Blake
March 23, 2026