Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, says that her mother, Deborah Sawyer, "brainwashed" her into hating him. He made the accusation after Doja accused him of being a deadbeat dad in a TikTok video last week. Dlamini is a South African actor best known for his role in the 1992 film Sarafina!

“I want to tell you the facts. I’ve worked hard to make my name, my reputation. I’ve worked hard, I’ve fought for this country," Dlamini said in a since-deleted video on Instagram. "... I’m not going to be used by a white woman with three kids. I was feeding those kids with the money of ‘Sarafina.’ I love my kids, and I took care of her kids. Three white kids; they hated me."

“That white woman brainwashed my baby, that I left her," he added. " I never left my kid. She played the cards, because of being influenced by her mother. She came to South Africa. She’s got power to see me, and she faked it.”

Doja Cat's South African Concert

With Deborah Sawyer raising Doja Cat in the United States, she and Dlamini don't have a close relationship. The latest drama began when Doja hopped on TikTok, last week, and claimed that Dlamini declined an invitation to her recent concert in South Africa. "I was messaging my father, because he’s here in Africa, and he said he couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough, and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp," she said.

From there, she revealed that she decided to prank him as revenge. "So, I sent him gay p*rn, and said if you go to this link, you can get a ticket… and he said 'I will send this to my management, my management will handle all of this. At the moment I’m just very busy doing costume and rehearsal," she added.