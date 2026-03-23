Doja Cat's Father Claims Her “White Jewish” Mother "Brainwashed" Her

BY Cole Blake
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Syndication: USA TODAY
Name you know: Doja Cat. Birth name: Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini © Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Doja Cat previously called out her dad in a video on TikTok, claiming that he denied an invitation to her concert.

Doja Cat's father, Dumisani Dlamini, says that her mother, Deborah Sawyer, "brainwashed" her into hating him. He made the accusation after Doja accused him of being a deadbeat dad in a TikTok video last week. Dlamini is a South African actor best known for his role in the 1992 film Sarafina!

“I want to tell you the facts. I’ve worked hard to make my name, my reputation. I’ve worked hard, I’ve fought for this country," Dlamini said in a since-deleted video on Instagram. "... I’m not going to be used by a white woman with three kids. I was feeding those kids with the money of ‘Sarafina.’ I love my kids, and I took care of her kids. Three white kids; they hated me."

“That white woman brainwashed my baby, that I left her," he added. " I never left my kid. She played the cards, because of being influenced by her mother. She came to South Africa. She’s got power to see me, and she faked it.”

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Doja Cat's South African Concert

With Deborah Sawyer raising Doja Cat in the United States, she and Dlamini don't have a close relationship. The latest drama began when Doja hopped on TikTok, last week, and claimed that Dlamini declined an invitation to her recent concert in South Africa. "I was messaging my father, because he’s here in Africa, and he said he couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough, and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp," she said.

From there, she revealed that she decided to prank him as revenge. "So, I sent him gay p*rn, and said if you go to this link, you can get a ticket… and he said 'I will send this to my management, my management will handle all of this. At the moment I’m just very busy doing costume and rehearsal," she added.

Doja Cat ended up performing at The SunBet Arena in Pretoria on March 20. The show was part of her ongoing Tour Ma Vie World Tour. The concerts are in support of her fifth studio album Vie.

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About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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