Doja Cat Pranks Her "Deadbeat" Dad After He Refused To Make Her Show

Doja Cat has been going on some peculiar rants on social media as of late and it seems she has a lot to get off her chest. That includes divulging on her personal life, more specifically her dad. Before we launch into what the rapper and singer had to share, it's worth noting that he's not really in her life.

In fact, they have seemingly never met each other as he lives in South Africa. She was primarily raised by her mom in the United States, living in New York and California respectively.

With that in mind, Doja doesn't really have much to say about him, nice things especially. However, despite this dynamic, the 30-year-old superstar decided to try and contact him while she's in his hometown.

She's there right now for a show in Pretoria, which most likely just ended as it's Saturday there at the time of writing. Doja Cat tells her TikTok followers per Pop Base that she asked him to come to her performance.

But that request fell on deaf ears. As she explains: "I was messaging my father, because he’s here in Africa, and he said he couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough, and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp."

Who Is Doja Cat's Dad?

So, Doja Cat decided to pull a pretty wild prank on him to get her lick back. "So, I sent him gay p*rn, and said if you go to this link, you can get a ticket… and he said 'I will send this to my management, my management will handle all of this. At the moment I’m just very busy doing costume and rehearsal,'" she added.

However, she expresses that he was being entirely hypocritical as he was still writing back to her despite saying how busy he was.

So, she decided to send him the adult film link again. "And then I sent him the website again because he said, 'What is the website?'" Doja then mocks her father's accent while reciting his texts back to her viewers. "He says, 'Darling, what is this? What I’m seeing is gay porn… I don’t know if it’s a scam. I don’t know what to do with this, I can’t get the ticket,'" she says before letting out a hearty laugh.

Overall, it doesn't seem like things are going to get any better between them. She also labels him a "deadbeat" in the caption, something she's called him in years past.