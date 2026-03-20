Doja Cat Pranks Her "Deadbeat" Dad After He Refused To Make Her Show

BY Zachary Horvath
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Global Citizen's Move Afrika: Kigali
KIGALI, RWANDA - MARCH 17: Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen's Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)
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Doja Cat and her dad have been apart for practically her whole life, and it seems they are no closer to making things work.

Doja Cat has been going on some peculiar rants on social media as of late and it seems she has a lot to get off her chest. That includes divulging on her personal life, more specifically her dad. Before we launch into what the rapper and singer had to share, it's worth noting that he's not really in her life.

In fact, they have seemingly never met each other as he lives in South Africa. She was primarily raised by her mom in the United States, living in New York and California respectively.

With that in mind, Doja doesn't really have much to say about him, nice things especially. However, despite this dynamic, the 30-year-old superstar decided to try and contact him while she's in his hometown.

She's there right now for a show in Pretoria, which most likely just ended as it's Saturday there at the time of writing. Doja Cat tells her TikTok followers per Pop Base that she asked him to come to her performance.

But that request fell on deaf ears. As she explains: "I was messaging my father, because he’s here in Africa, and he said he couldn’t make it to my show because I don’t message him enough, and I didn’t call him on WhatsApp."

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Who Is Doja Cat's Dad?

So, Doja Cat decided to pull a pretty wild prank on him to get her lick back. "So, I sent him gay p*rn, and said if you go to this link, you can get a ticket… and he said 'I will send this to my management, my management will handle all of this. At the moment I’m just very busy doing costume and rehearsal,'" she added.

However, she expresses that he was being entirely hypocritical as he was still writing back to her despite saying how busy he was.

So, she decided to send him the adult film link again. "And then I sent him the website again because he said, 'What is the website?'" Doja then mocks her father's accent while reciting his texts back to her viewers. "He says, 'Darling, what is this? What I’m seeing is gay porn… I don’t know if it’s a scam. I don’t know what to do with this, I can’t get the ticket,'" she says before letting out a hearty laugh.

Overall, it doesn't seem like things are going to get any better between them. She also labels him a "deadbeat" in the caption, something she's called him in years past.

For those wondering, her dad is Dumisani Dlamini, a famous South African actor and dancer. He's most known for his appearance in the 1992 film Sarafina! alongside Whoopi Goldberg.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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