Nicki Minaj Wonders If She's Really "Canceled" For Donald Trump Support

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Nicki Minaj Wonders If She Really Canceled Donald Trump Support
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
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Nicki Minaj may have gotten lots of backlash for endorsing Donald Trump, but she continues to succeed as one of hip-hop's biggest superstars.

Nicki Minaj has faced a lot of controversies throughout her career, although none have resulted in as much backlash as her recent political moves. Her endorsement of United States President Donald Trump caused many fans to criticize her, but she doesn't think the pushback is negative. In fact, Nicki sees it as a win.

In a tweet from earlier this week, she reacted to a report of her growing Spotify numbers. The Trinidadian superstar reportedly received the biggest boost for female rappers on various national charts for the streaming platform. These include the United Kingdom, the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Nigeria. In addition, she reportedly gained 10.1 million daily streams on the platform, presumably to her average.

"Winning is the new canceled. Thank you, Barbz. Love you. For LIFE," Minaj quote-tweeted the post. Although she didn't explicitly connect it to her Trump support, the context is impossible to ignore. Also, it wouldn't be the first time the 43-year-old addressed all of this controversy, making it clear that she won't change her views or expressions. Most recently, she tweeted about the Save America Act, imploring constituents to urge their representatives in Congress to pass the bill.

Read More: Hip Hop Has Always Been Political

Nicki Minaj's Latest Tweets

"Do politicians realize it will be the beginning of the end for them if the #SaveAmericaAct doesn’t pass?," the Young Money alum tweeted today (Friday, March 20). "I think they believe it would just be a little gotcha moment toward Trump & that they’ll ride off happily into the sunset cheating, lying, committing more fraud & prioritizing their new illegal immigrant base over their own citizens. Do they not realize the ppl have now seen behind the curtain & that can’t be undone?"

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj has other narratives to address. Beyond her support of Trump, folks have also criticized her attacks on Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Nicki allegedly insinuated that she hired Tony Buzbee in a legal battle, the attorney who represented Hov's sexual assault accuser. He's in a defamation dispute right now with the Brooklyn native.

Nicki Minaj's rap beefs have also gotten recent updates. Megan Thee Stallion and BIA recently threw shade at each other using Minaj and Cardi B's respective diss tracks against them, creating more firm allegiances.

Read More: What Went Wrong Between 50 Cent & Maino?

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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