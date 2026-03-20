Nicki Minaj Wonders If She's Really "Canceled" For Donald Trump Support

Nicki Minaj has faced a lot of controversies throughout her career, although none have resulted in as much backlash as her recent political moves. Her endorsement of United States President Donald Trump caused many fans to criticize her, but she doesn't think the pushback is negative. In fact, Nicki sees it as a win.

In a tweet from earlier this week, she reacted to a report of her growing Spotify numbers. The Trinidadian superstar reportedly received the biggest boost for female rappers on various national charts for the streaming platform. These include the United Kingdom, the U.S., Canada, New Zealand, Australia, and Nigeria. In addition, she reportedly gained 10.1 million daily streams on the platform, presumably to her average.

"Winning is the new canceled. Thank you, Barbz. Love you. For LIFE," Minaj quote-tweeted the post. Although she didn't explicitly connect it to her Trump support, the context is impossible to ignore. Also, it wouldn't be the first time the 43-year-old addressed all of this controversy, making it clear that she won't change her views or expressions. Most recently, she tweeted about the Save America Act, imploring constituents to urge their representatives in Congress to pass the bill.

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Nicki Minaj's Latest Tweets

"Do politicians realize it will be the beginning of the end for them if the #SaveAmericaAct doesn’t pass?," the Young Money alum tweeted today (Friday, March 20). "I think they believe it would just be a little gotcha moment toward Trump & that they’ll ride off happily into the sunset cheating, lying, committing more fraud & prioritizing their new illegal immigrant base over their own citizens. Do they not realize the ppl have now seen behind the curtain & that can’t be undone?"

Elsewhere, Nicki Minaj has other narratives to address. Beyond her support of Trump, folks have also criticized her attacks on Jay-Z and Roc Nation. Nicki allegedly insinuated that she hired Tony Buzbee in a legal battle, the attorney who represented Hov's sexual assault accuser. He's in a defamation dispute right now with the Brooklyn native.