Megan Thee Stallion and BIA appear to be beefing with one another on social media. The drama began over the weekend, when Megan shared a video of herself listening to Cardi B's song "Pretty & Petty," on which she raps, "Name five BIA songs gun pointed to your head/Pow, you're dead." Breaking into laughter, Megan remarked, "Why would she say that?"

Afterward, BIA shared a selfie on her Instagram Story soundtracked to Nicki Minaj's diss track "Big Foot," which takes aim at Megan. In doing so, she highlighted the lyric: "Lying on your dead mama." She then posted a screenshot of Megan Thee Stallion's 2022 interview with Gayle King about the Tory Lanez shooting, captioning it: "When I know someone lying, but I let them keep going anyway."

In response to a fan accusing her of taking an unnecessary jab at Megan, BIA responded in an Instagram comment: "Girl, go to the courthouse and support her. The keyboard activist is not helping." Megan has yet to address any of BIA's antics.

BIA's Beef With Cardi B

BIA and Cardi B have been at odds for several years. Cardi included "Pretty & Petty" on her sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, back in September. Speaking with Nessa of Hot 97 afterward, BIA shot down the idea of starting a battle of diss tracks with Cardi. “Why would I? I don't care about anybody that much to get up and dedicate my life to like, ‘Oh, let me get at her.’ Like, no way, bro, that's crazy,” she said at the time.