Boosie Badazz Sparks Tense Back-And-Forth After Kodak Black Drops In On Instagram Live

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
kodak black
May 11, 2022; Sunrise, Florida, USA; American rapper Kodak Black watches the game between the Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals during the second period of game five of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove via Imagn Images DETROIT, MICHIGAN - FEBRUARY 22: Boosie Badazz attends the Claressa Shields & Franchon Cruz-Dezum Boxing Match at Little Caesars Arena on February 22, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for Wynn Records)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Boosie Badazz and Kodak Black never really seemed to be cool with one another, but things really exploded between them in 2023.

Kodak Black stepped into a bear trap that was Boosie Badazz's Instagram Live over this weekend. After noticing that his Louisiana enemy was hosting one, he decided to see what was going on. That became a grave mistake as Boosie immediately turned his attention to his Floridian foe.

In fact, Yak made it even easier for this back-and-forth to begin as he voiced his persistent frustrations with the Southern MC's past comments about him. However, all these years later, Boosie isn't changing his stance.

"I don’t give a f*ck. I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging," the veteran said bluntly. "You know you wasn’t supposed to f*ck with that. And I ain’t gotta clean my face for nobody, Kodak Black, bro, I’m a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it," he added as caught by Complex.

While Boosie did admit to going "too hard" on the Painting Pictures rapper, he ultimately holds him to a higher standard. "I was mad at you. What you say and do matter, n****. Anybody else, I wouldn’t have gave a f*ck."

At points during the Live, Kodak can be seen expressing his anger with Badazz for joking about his health. "REGARDLESS IF HE SOBER NOW IT DONT MATTER THATS HYPOCRISY TRYNA SEEM PERFECT ON THIS INTERNET THING."

The Pompano Beach native adds, "ION LAUGH @ YO PAIN N**** YOU FOUL BRA."

Read More: Rihanna's Home Shot At With Assault Rifle: Everything We Know

Why Do Kodak Black & Boosie Badazz Have Beef?

But the fiery comments and critiques didn't stop there. As caught by Live Bitez, things escalated and traveled to X. Black responded hours ago with a clip of Badazz portraying a snitch in an effort to expose the hypocrisy of his detractor's past statements.

However, Badazz had a comeback for that. "YAK WE WAS JOSING ON SET LOL THAT AINT EVEN N THE MOVIE!! IM A GREAT ACTOR HA. JUST SAY YOU WANNA GET N ONE OF MY FILMS. I GOT THE PERFECT ROLE FOR U TO PLAY. A CRACK HEAD #NOSCRIPTNEEDED JUST BE YOURSELF."

Speaking of the past comments from Badazz, their beef's origin dates back to 2023 when Kodak connected with 6ix9ine for a song. The latter had been facing severe snitching allegations after the Nine Trey Bloods case, and this upset the "Wipe Me Down" MC.

"That n**** Yak f*cked me up," Boosie said at the time. "I wonder how all them Zoes feel, dawg... I know the state of Florida f*cked up right now. This n**** ain't got no morals. No principals. Damn, I thought that little n**** was like that. N**** ain't no street n**** at all. Damn."

Read More: Lil Durk Case Takes A Turn As Young Thug's Infamous Lawyer Joins The Fight

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Boosie Kodak Black Kodak Thee Stallion Music Boosie Badazz Labels Kodak Black As "Kodak Thee Stallion" After Viral Performance Clip
2023 Broccoli City Festival Music Boosie Badazz Claims That Kodak Black Was In Protective Custody In Prison
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2023 : Day Three Music Kodak Black Disses Boosie Badazz On New Song, "11AM In Malibu"
Behind The Scenes Video Shoot For "Shottas" With Xay Capisce And Lil Boosie Music Boosie Badazz Admits Tootie Raww's Feud With Kodak Black & NBA YoungBoy Worries Him
Comments 0