Kodak Black stepped into a bear trap that was Boosie Badazz's Instagram Live over this weekend. After noticing that his Louisiana enemy was hosting one, he decided to see what was going on. That became a grave mistake as Boosie immediately turned his attention to his Floridian foe.

In fact, Yak made it even easier for this back-and-forth to begin as he voiced his persistent frustrations with the Southern MC's past comments about him. However, all these years later, Boosie isn't changing his stance.

"I don’t give a f*ck. I get mad when I see you look like you drugging and thugging," the veteran said bluntly. "You know you wasn’t supposed to f*ck with that. And I ain’t gotta clean my face for nobody, Kodak Black, bro, I’m a gangsta. Anything I say, I stand on it," he added as caught by Complex.

While Boosie did admit to going "too hard" on the Painting Pictures rapper, he ultimately holds him to a higher standard. "I was mad at you. What you say and do matter, n****. Anybody else, I wouldn’t have gave a f*ck."

At points during the Live, Kodak can be seen expressing his anger with Badazz for joking about his health. "REGARDLESS IF HE SOBER NOW IT DONT MATTER THATS HYPOCRISY TRYNA SEEM PERFECT ON THIS INTERNET THING."

The Pompano Beach native adds, "ION LAUGH @ YO PAIN N**** YOU FOUL BRA."

Why Do Kodak Black & Boosie Badazz Have Beef?

But the fiery comments and critiques didn't stop there. As caught by Live Bitez, things escalated and traveled to X. Black responded hours ago with a clip of Badazz portraying a snitch in an effort to expose the hypocrisy of his detractor's past statements.

However, Badazz had a comeback for that. "YAK WE WAS JOSING ON SET LOL THAT AINT EVEN N THE MOVIE!! IM A GREAT ACTOR HA. JUST SAY YOU WANNA GET N ONE OF MY FILMS. I GOT THE PERFECT ROLE FOR U TO PLAY. A CRACK HEAD #NOSCRIPTNEEDED JUST BE YOURSELF."

Speaking of the past comments from Badazz, their beef's origin dates back to 2023 when Kodak connected with 6ix9ine for a song. The latter had been facing severe snitching allegations after the Nine Trey Bloods case, and this upset the "Wipe Me Down" MC.