Rihanna is safe and unharmed after a woman allegedly fired several shots at her home in Beverly Hills, California, on Sunday. While the suspect's identity has yet to be made public, several other details about the incident are now available.

The Los Angeles Police Department has confirmed that the woman they arrested is in her 30s. They allege she fired at least 7 shots at the singer's home from inside her Tesla, using an assault rifle to do so. While there were no injuries, one round penetrated a wall of the mansion. The other bullets hit a gate as well as an RV parked in the driveway.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the LAPD radio dispatch relayed that the suspect was wearing her hair in braids, that she had on a cream-colored blouse, and that her car was dirty.

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” said Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson.

Was Rihanna Home During The Shooting?

While no one was injured, it's unclear whether Rihanna was home at the time of the attack. She lives at the Beverly Hills property with A$AP Rocky and their three children. They have a daughter and two sons. They welcomed their eldest child, RZA, in May 2022, their second son, Riot, in August 2023, and their daughter, Rocki, in 2025.