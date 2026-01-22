A$AP Rocky Reveals If He Wants More Kids With Rihanna

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 18: A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live on January 18, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their third child in September 2025, baby girl Rocki. She has two older brothers in RZA and Riot.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have really shown no signs of slowing down their growth of their adorable nucleus. Since being an official pair as of November 2020, they didn't waste much time before having their first kid. In May 2022, they welcomed RZA. Then, just a little over a year later, baby boy number two arrived in Riot.

After that, RiRi casually stepped out with Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala with her third baby bump in all its glory. A few months later, the rapper expressed in an interview with Elle that he's been wanting a daughter and had a feeling that this pregnancy was "different."

"I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that," he shared.

Sure enough, his wish was granted. In September of that year, Rocki Irish Mayers was born.

All in all, their passion for being parents and for each other leaves little to no doubt that they have a desire to bring another child or more into this world.

That's maybe why The Joe Budden Podcast grilled Rocky over that possibility, his latest stop on his interview tour for Don't Be Dumb.

Joe broke the ice on the topic in a clip caught by Cousin Tino on X asking, "You done with kids?"

Rocky didn't answer the question in a "yes or no" fashion, but his open-ended response does suggest he's not shutting down the chance.

Read More: Lil Baby Finally Enters The Jayda Cheaves-Ari Fletcher Drama

Why Do A$AP Rocky & Drake Have Beef?

"Listen, man, whatever God give me, you know what I'm saying? Like, it's a blessing I ain't [but] I ain't gon' hold you though, we got our hands full right now. We got a whole football team. We about to catch up to Nick Cannon, you sh*ttin' me?" Rocky joked.

JBP co-host QueenzFlip added to the hilarious moment saying, "You my man I can’t even crack the jokes... You smooth, yo. You ain’t going nowhere." Flip's comedic genius continued as he started reciting some of Rihanna's "Umbrella." "It ain’t no time… this is forever... You under my umbrella, Ella, Ella..."

While she is the love of his life, his relationship with the Fenty boss has led to a severed relationship with Drake. In both of his interviews with DJ Akademiks and Ebro Darden, Rocky confirmed that's why there's beef (but not "no smoke") between them.

In his chat with Ebro specifically he said in part, "I think hip-hop tactics and beefs is like WWF. It's like wrestling all the way. This thing between us, it's not real smoke, but I just don't f*ck with him. We was once friends, I feel like it's over females. I feel like he wasn't happy, and he expressed that. I think at some certain point when everybody getting older, it's just like you're supposed to be moving on. For you to still be picking at a female and all that, that's soft to me."

Read More: New Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam Galaxy" Release Date Set

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
A$AP Rocky Rihanna Drake Beef Music DJ Akademiks Says A$AP Rocky Admitted Rihanna Is The Root Of Drake Beef
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0