A$AP Rocky Reveals If He Wants More Kids With Rihanna

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have really shown no signs of slowing down their growth of their adorable nucleus. Since being an official pair as of November 2020, they didn't waste much time before having their first kid. In May 2022, they welcomed RZA. Then, just a little over a year later, baby boy number two arrived in Riot.

After that, RiRi casually stepped out with Rocky at the 2025 Met Gala with her third baby bump in all its glory. A few months later, the rapper expressed in an interview with Elle that he's been wanting a daughter and had a feeling that this pregnancy was "different."

"I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that," he shared.

Sure enough, his wish was granted. In September of that year, Rocki Irish Mayers was born.

All in all, their passion for being parents and for each other leaves little to no doubt that they have a desire to bring another child or more into this world.

That's maybe why The Joe Budden Podcast grilled Rocky over that possibility, his latest stop on his interview tour for Don't Be Dumb.

Joe broke the ice on the topic in a clip caught by Cousin Tino on X asking, "You done with kids?"

Rocky didn't answer the question in a "yes or no" fashion, but his open-ended response does suggest he's not shutting down the chance.

Why Do A$AP Rocky & Drake Have Beef?

"Listen, man, whatever God give me, you know what I'm saying? Like, it's a blessing I ain't [but] I ain't gon' hold you though, we got our hands full right now. We got a whole football team. We about to catch up to Nick Cannon, you sh*ttin' me?" Rocky joked.

JBP co-host QueenzFlip added to the hilarious moment saying, "You my man I can’t even crack the jokes... You smooth, yo. You ain’t going nowhere." Flip's comedic genius continued as he started reciting some of Rihanna's "Umbrella." "It ain’t no time… this is forever... You under my umbrella, Ella, Ella..."

While she is the love of his life, his relationship with the Fenty boss has led to a severed relationship with Drake. In both of his interviews with DJ Akademiks and Ebro Darden, Rocky confirmed that's why there's beef (but not "no smoke") between them.