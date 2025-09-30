A$AP Rocky quietly sold off his Los Angeles mansion for $3.95 million back in April, according to a new report from Realtor.com. The move came just before his partner, Rihanna, revealed her latest pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala.

The property was located between Beverly Grove and West Hollywood and measured at 4,300-square-feet. He originally purchased it for $3.05 million in 2015. It was famously the site of a major police raid in April 2022, which was part of authorities' investigation into A$AP Relli's allegation that Rocky shot him during an altercation the previous year. That legal drama finally reached a conclusion in February of this year, with a jury finding Rocky not guilty of any charges.

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Kids

As for Rihanna's pregnancy, she gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky's third child and their first daughter together, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Saturday, September 13. She confirmed the news in a post on Instagram afterward. She shared a picture of herself and Rocki as well as a photo of pink boxing gloves with ribbon ties.

Rocky had previously addressed the possibility of welcoming a daughter during an interview with Elle. “I hope it’s a girl. I really do,” he told the publication. “We’re praying for a girl. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”