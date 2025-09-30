A$AP Rocky Secretly Sold L.A. Mansion Just Before Rihanna Revealed 3rd Pregnancy

BY Cole Blake 173 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dior Homme: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 27: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna welcomed their third child, a daughter named Rocki Irish Mayers, earlier this month.

A$AP Rocky quietly sold off his Los Angeles mansion for $3.95 million back in April, according to a new report from Realtor.com. The move came just before his partner, Rihanna, revealed her latest pregnancy at the 2025 Met Gala.

The property was located between Beverly Grove and West Hollywood and measured at 4,300-square-feet. He originally purchased it for $3.05 million in 2015. It was famously the site of a major police raid in April 2022, which was part of authorities' investigation into A$AP Relli's allegation that Rocky shot him during an altercation the previous year. That legal drama finally reached a conclusion in February of this year, with a jury finding Rocky not guilty of any charges.

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Kids

As for Rihanna's pregnancy, she gave birth to her and A$AP Rocky's third child and their first daughter together, Rocki Irish Mayers, on Saturday, September 13. She confirmed the news in a post on Instagram afterward. She shared a picture of herself and Rocki as well as a photo of pink boxing gloves with ribbon ties.

Rocky had previously addressed the possibility of welcoming a daughter during an interview with Elle. “I hope it’s a girl. I really do,” he told the publication. “We’re praying for a girl. I feel like it’s going to be a girl. This pregnancy is so different from the other two. You can tell from the experience. I hope it’s a baby girl, man. I need that.”

In other news, Rocky is still working on his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don't Be Dumb. He also explained why it's been taking so long for him to finish during the same interview with Elle. “I don’t want to primarily blame it on my case, but life was lifeing,” he said. “We don’t plan on having children, but when it happens, you gotta adjust and move with it. I gotta be present for my family, because that’s first.”

Read More: ASAP Rocky Reveals What’s Holding Up “Don’t Be Dumb” Release

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 3.3K
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals Relationships Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Officially Welcome Their 3rd Child Together 1129
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head 75.5K
Comments 0