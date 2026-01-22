Lil Baby Finally Weighs In As The Jayda Cheaves-Ari Fletcher Saga Intensifies

Lil Baby performs at the Bridgestone Arena Saturday night, Sept. 9, 2023.
Lil Baby has kept a tight lip since Jayda Cheaves accused Ari Fletcher of sleeping with him last weekend. But now, he's speaking up.

Lil Baby is making one thing clear and that is Jayda Cheaves "CBFW" (cannot be f*cked with). He posted this blunt message to his Instagram Story last night, including a photo of his ex, Cheaves, and audio of his song "Mrs. Trendsetter."

Folks in the comments section of The Shade Room's repost are bit perplexed by the rapper, though. Especially since they've been broken up for the last few years. "Love Dominique down. But if she cbfw why u constantly cheated on her [laughing emoji]. This is not the flex everybody think it is," one Instagram user writes.

Another is wondering how this clarifies things "I’m lowkey confused how this cleared the conversation, someone please explain [loudly crying emoji]." Given the photo and song that Lil Baby accompanies the caption with, it seems he's sticking up for Cheaves as she faces an onslaught of hate.

Granted, she did bring this upon herself, accusing Ari Fletcher of sleeping around with him. The motive is still unclear, but nevertheless, it's caused Moneybagg Yo's girl and others to bash her publicly.

We will have to wait and see how Lil Baby decides to move after this pro-Cheaves post. But what we are certain of is that this will stir the pot with the others who have entered this Cheaves-Fletcher saga.

Did Jayda Cheaves Sleep With Travis Scott?

Speaking of new faces, Supa Peach and Emily Huff have been ganging up on Jayda. The former sounded off first, slamming her for appearing to be more upset with Ari than Baby. Peach took things much further, though, alleging that Jayda has herpes.

Cheaves retaliated by threatening to sue Peach for her venomous allegations shortly before Peach brought Huff's name into the mix. The latter claimed that Huff was with Baby first, which Huff seemingly agreed with by insinuating her ex-friend backdoored her.

To make things more complicated for you, that prompted Jayda's sister Jazmine to step and defend her. Jazmine claimed that Huff actually gave Jayda the ok to pursue Lil Baby.

That has all led us to this latest story and Huff of giving Jayda a taste of her own medicine by alleging she has been messing with Travis Scott. "Stop calling me a fan. You wanted to be my friend. YOU ARE PROJECTING BECAUSE you steady repost Kylie & the Kardashians but you f*cking Travis Scott. Tell em how you were just trying to get snuck in the back door of booby trap trying to spy on him. No fr stop this is annoying."

