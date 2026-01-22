A$AP Rocky Admits Ferg’s Name Change Bothered Him

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
A$AP Rocky Ferg Name Change
attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2017 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2017 in Paris, France.
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent interview, A$AP Rocky opened up about his friendship with Ferg and how it's changed over the years.

During a recent interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, A$AP Rocky opened up about his friendship with Ferg and how it's changed over the years. According to him, he hasn't seen the Manhattan-born performer in a while, but he still has love for him regardless. Moreover, he admits that Ferg's decision to drop "A$AP" from his name hurt his feelings, but he doesn't hold it against him.

"I haven't seen Ferg in a minute, man," he explained. "I'll always love Ferg. Ferg, you know, he got a good heart. You know what I mean? I saw a couple interviews where he was just like he ain't A$AP and he dropped A$AP from his name. That sh*t bothered me. But, I ain't gonna hold it against him. I wish him the best."

Rocky went on to say that he thinks any issues between him and Ferg are totally fixable, but for the time being, he's focused on his own journey.

Read More: A$AP Rocky Reveals Why He Dissed Drake On “Don’t Be Dumb”

What Happened To A$AP Mob?

At the time of writing, Ferg has not publicly responded to Rocky's latest remarks about their friendship. During an interview with Touré last year, however, he provided fans with an update on the status of A$AP.

“Well, I don’t think there is A$AP anymore,” he said at the time. “There’s not a Cozy Tape out, a new one. Or there’s not an office, there’s not a record label, A$AP Worldwide. There’s not a record label. I think it’s a thing of the past.”

“I think people hold onto the legacy that we created and those things, but when you think about A$AP, I think from the music point, you think about me and Rocky who did the music and all of that. Of course, it was built off the backs of Bari and Yams and all of that but we’re the faces," Ferg continued. “We came together as a collective and we loved it and we’ve grown into these different entities."

Read More: Flackito Jodye - Song by A$AP Rocky featuring Tokischa

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again
DontCallMeLuxxy &amp; Friends In Concert - New York, NY Music Ferg Comes Clean On The Current State Of The A$AP Mob
Comments 0