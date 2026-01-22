A$AP Rocky Admits Ferg’s Name Change Bothered Him

During a recent interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music, A$AP Rocky opened up about his friendship with Ferg and how it's changed over the years. According to him, he hasn't seen the Manhattan-born performer in a while, but he still has love for him regardless. Moreover, he admits that Ferg's decision to drop "A$AP" from his name hurt his feelings, but he doesn't hold it against him.

"I haven't seen Ferg in a minute, man," he explained. "I'll always love Ferg. Ferg, you know, he got a good heart. You know what I mean? I saw a couple interviews where he was just like he ain't A$AP and he dropped A$AP from his name. That sh*t bothered me. But, I ain't gonna hold it against him. I wish him the best."

Rocky went on to say that he thinks any issues between him and Ferg are totally fixable, but for the time being, he's focused on his own journey.

What Happened To A$AP Mob?

At the time of writing, Ferg has not publicly responded to Rocky's latest remarks about their friendship. During an interview with Touré last year, however, he provided fans with an update on the status of A$AP.

“Well, I don’t think there is A$AP anymore,” he said at the time. “There’s not a Cozy Tape out, a new one. Or there’s not an office, there’s not a record label, A$AP Worldwide. There’s not a record label. I think it’s a thing of the past.”