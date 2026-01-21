Jayda Cheaves’ Ex-Friend Emily Huff Alleges She Backdoored Her For Lil Baby

BY Caroline Fisher
Jayda Cheaves Emily Huff Backdoored
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 13: Jayda Cheaves attends the Strength of a Woman's Summit in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at AmericasMart Atlanta on May 13, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit)
Supa Peach recently accused Jayda Cheaves of pursuing Lil Baby despite his alleged fling with her former friend, Emily Huff.

During a recent livestream, Jayda Cheaves was asked to address rumors that her ex Lil Baby slept with Ari Fletcher. "Them rumors are true, no shade," she alleged. "That's been going on. That's been a thing, but I don't want to talk about it."

Cheaves' accusations quickly earned a response from Fletcher, who's currently in a relationship with Moneybagg Yo. On TikTok, she brushed off the remarks, saying "What the hell?" when someone off-camera asked if her viewers "really believe [Cheaves]."

Supa Peach then decided to get involved, making it crystal clear whose side she's on. During a livestream, she slammed Cheaves for being upset with Fletcher instead of Baby. She even accused her of having herpes. Cheaves didn't let this slide, immediately firing back and threatening to take legal action.

"Last person that lied on me and said i had a disease i didn't have LOST HER JOB AND HAD TO PAY," she declared on her Instagram Story. "It's public records. Read the files. Let me call my lawyer rn. You will be dealt with."

Who Is Emily Huff?

Now, someone else has joined the chat. During her aforementioned livestream, Supa Peach accused Cheaves of pursuing Lil Baby even though her friend Emily Huff was with him first. Huff appeared to confirm this with a recent post on her Instagram Story. It features a picture of her and Cheaves set to Lil Durk's song "Backdoor," per Live Bitez.

This prompted Cheaves' sister, Jazmine, to set the record straight. In a series of posts on her Instagram Story, she alleged that Huff was just sleeping with Lil Baby, and that they weren't actually in a relationship. Moreover, she insisted that Huff gave her sister the greenlight to pursue the rapper.

"Stop making it sh*t it wasn't," she demanded. "U also gave her the green light to f*ck with him cause u knew he didn't want u ho!"

Huff is an influencer from Atlanta who used to be friends with Cheaves. Earlier today, she took to her Instagram Story to respond to Jazmine's rant. She claims she never slept with Lil Baby, and that Cheaves has "never been a girls girl."

