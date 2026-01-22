Jayda Cheaves’ Ex-Friend Emily Huff Accuses Her Of Sleeping With Travis Scott

BY Caroline Fisher
Jayda Cheaves Emily Huff Travis Scott
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 10: Jayda Cheaves attends Jayda's "Grind Pretty" Cover Release Dinner on January 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Recently, Jayda Cheaves' former friend Emily Huff alleged that she tried to sneak in the back door of a club to spy on Travis Scott.

During a recent livestream, Jayda Cheaves was asked about the ongoing rumor that Ari Fletcher slept with her ex, Lil Baby. "Them rumors are true, no shade," she alleged at the time. "That's been going on. That's been a thing, but I don't want to talk about it."

Ari Fletcher was quick to respond, brushing the accusation off on TikTok. Supa Peach then proceeded to comment on the situation, adding fuel to the fire. She called Cheaves out for directing her anger at Fletcher instead of at Lil Baby, and even accused her of having herpes. Cheaves denies this.

"Last person that lied on me and said i had a disease i didn't have LOST HER JOB AND HAD TO PAY," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "It's public records. Read the files. Let me call my lawyer rn. You will be dealt with."

Supa Peach didn't stop there, however. She went on to accuse Cheaves of pursuing Lil Baby even though her former friend, Emily Huff, was with him first.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves’ Ex-Friend Emily Huff Alleges She Backdoored Her For Lil Baby

Why Is Jayda Cheaves Beefing With Emily Huff?

This prompted Huff herself to weigh in, though she did so vaguely at first. She posted an old photo of herself with Cheaves, set to the Lil Durk song "Backdoor." Cheaves' sister Jazmine then got involved, putting Huff on blast and insisting Jayda was given the green light to pursue Lil Baby. In response, Huff took to her Instagram Story to drop a bomb.

"Stop calling me a fan," her post began, as captured by Live Bitez. "You wanted to be my friend. YOU ARE PROJECTING BECAUSE you steady repost Kylie & the Kardashians but you f*cking Travis Scott. Tell em how you were just trying to get snuck in the back door of booby trap trying to spy on him. No fr stop this is annoying."

At the time of writing, Cheaves has not publicly responded to Huff's allegations.

Read More: Jayda Cheaves Vows To Sue Supa Peach Over Herpes Allegations

