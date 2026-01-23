Travis Scott & Jayda Cheaves Are Reportedly Not Dating

BY Zachary Horvath
jayda cheaves
Nov 21, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Travis Scott arrives for the Las Vegas Grand Prix at Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez via Imagn Images ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 8: Jayda Cheaves attends D'usse Friday Hosted by Latto at Pasha Restaurant and Bar on August 8, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
An ex-friend of Jayda Cheaves accused her of sleeping around with Travis Scott after the latter alleged Ari Fletcher of being with Lil Baby.

There are a lot of confusing aspects of the Jayda Cheaves-Ari Fletcher saga, and one of them involves Travis Scott. As their feud intensified in the previous days, Cheaves ex-gal pal, Emily Huff, accused her of sleeping around with the Houston rapper.

As you'll see below, she went off. This was in an effort to defend Ari, but more so her current friend and femcee, Supa Peach, who also has been entangled in this complex web.

Emily wrote, "Stop calling me a fan. You wanted to be my friend. YOU ARE PROJECTING BECAUSE you steady repost Kylie & the Kardashians but you f*cking Travis Scott. Tell em how you were just trying to get snuck in the back door of booby trap trying to spy on him. No fr stop this is annoying."

For some extra context, Huff is in all of this thanks to Supa Peach. The latter claimed that Huff was with Lil Baby first and that Jayda backdoored her to get with him.

But this rumor regarding Travis is nothing more than that. TMZ was able to get in contact with a source inside this situation. To quote the outlet, they are "100% not dating or hooking up, and there's no romantic or physical relationship between them whatsoever."

Travis and Jayda were reached out to for comment, but they have yet to respond.

What Is Going Between Jayda Cheaves & Ari Fletcher?

But this is just a side plot in the much larger issue that exists between Ari Fletcher and Jayda Cheaves. Overall, their beef stems from the latter claiming that the former has been messing with Lil Baby.

Fans of the social media influencer were pestering her over this rumor on TikTok. So, the mother of one of Baby's kids responded. "Them rumors are true, no shade. That's been going on. That's been a thing, but I don't want to talk about it."

Ari would eventually deny her claims after a fan asked her in person if she believed them at all. "What the hell?" Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend said. Baby has since stepped in to defend his ex, stating on an Instagram Story that she "CBFW" or "can't be f*cked with."

