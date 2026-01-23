DJ Mike T Of Compton's Most Wanted Passes Away

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
MC Eiht of Compton's Most Wanted confirmed the tragic news of DJ Mike T's death on social media, leading to a flurry of tributes.

In the pantheon of West Coast hip-hop, Compton's Most Wanted remains an indelibly influential and definitive group, an impact that goes beyond regional borders. As such, the whole of rap culture is mourning right now. Group member MC Eiht confirmed via Instagram that C.M.W.'s DJ Mike T has sadly passed away.

Eiht's IG confirmation did not include information about a cause of death or more specific details about these circumstances or developments. It did, however, contain a touching tribute asking folks to live in the present and looking back on all that Mike contributed to Compton's Most Wanted, along with a throwback picture.

"DAM CHIT JUS GETS MORE UNREAL BY THE MIN," the Compton rapper wrote. "ONE OF THE MOST PROLIFIC AND DESIGNATED DJS TO EVER TOUCH A TURNTABLE. ALSO HALF OR WORLD FAMOUS CMW GANG WITH PRODUCTION ON CRITICAL CMW SONGS 'WHO FUCCIN WHO' NIAZ STRUGGLIN AND MORE. ALL CMW CUTS PERFORMED BY THE GREAT DJ @djmiketzlee. RIP FAMILY MY BRO MY DJ MY FRIEND. MAN TOMORROW IS LOST. LIVE FOR TODAY. ALL MY PEOPLES LIVE FOR TODAY. TELL YA PEOPLES U LOVE EM DEARLY [praying hands emoji] GEAH."

DJ Mike T's Solo Career

DJ Premier and Pete Rock were among many fellow hip-hop legends who shared their condolences and well-wishes in the comments section. In fact, Preemo elaborated on his respect for DJ Mike T in an Instagram post.

"In 1989 @gangstarr performed our 1st gig in the West Coast in Anaheim, CA where we met MC Eiht, Tha Chill and Mike," he wrote. "Masta Ace traveled with us as a new member of our Empire Management team. Shout to our dancer HL Rock @slyfoxnyc @slyfox_entertainment who performed with us. So many people were there. JJ Fad, D.O.C., MC Ren, Suge Knight, Ice Cube, WC and the Maad Circle. (R.I.P. DJ Crazy Toones and Coolio) We stayed friends throughout this Hip Hop Life Journey and reunited at the video shoot for Eiht's Single 'Represent Like This'. Our timeless history will never be erased. An Inglewood Icon. We will miss you brother. Condolences to your family."

DJ Mike T produced some of Compton's Most Wanted's biggest songs like "Hood Took Me Under" alongside fellow group members MC Eiht, Tha Chill, DJ Slip, and The Unknown DJ. Mike also had a solo career as a DJ in Los Angeles, working all the popular club spots and continuing his production prowess.
Rest In Peace.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
