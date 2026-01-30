Ari Fletcher & Moneybagg Yo Look Unfazed Despite Lil Baby Hookup Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher
Ari Fletcher Moneybagg Yo Unfazed
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 30: (L-R) Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo attend Cymbiotika Wellness Bar Grand Opening Event at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on August 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Cymbiotika)
During a livestream earlier this month, Jayda Cheaves alleged that Ari Fletcher slept with her ex, Lil Baby.

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo have experienced their fair share of ups and downs throughout their relationship. These days, however, it looks like the couple is doing better than ever. This is despite some drama that exploded earlier this month over comments made by Jayda Cheaves during a livestream. When a viewer asked her to address rumors that Fletcher slept with her ex, Lil Baby, she didn't hold back.

"Them rumors are true, no shade," she alleged at the time. "That's been going on. That's been a thing, but I don't want to talk about it."

Fletcher was quick to brush the accusation off on TikTok. Recently, she even hopped online to confirm that the ordeal didn't cause a rift between her and her man. In a clip shared by Live Bitez, the two of them are seen in a car listening to music and looking unbothered overall.

Ari Fletcher Jayda Cheaves Drama

Fletcher is far from the only person impacted by Cheaves's remarks, however. Supa Peach also got involved, going off on Cheaves during a livestream for being upset with Fletcher instead of Baby. She even alleged that Cheaves has herpes, prompting a fiery response.

"Last person that lied on me and said i had a disease i didn't have LOST HER JOB AND HAD TO PAY," the mother of two wrote on her Instagram Story. "It's public records. Read the files. Let me call my lawyer rn. You will be dealt with."

Supa Peach later accused Cheaves of pursuing Lil Baby despite his rumored relationship with her former friend, Emily Huff. Huff joined the chat shortly after her name was mentioned, posting a throwback selfie of herself and Cheaves set to Lil Durk's song "Backdoor."

Cheaves' sister, Jazmine, rushed to her defense. "Stop making it sh*t it wasn't," she told Huff. "U also gave her the green light to f*ck with him cause u knew he didn't want u ho!"

