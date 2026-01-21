Jayda Cheaves Vows To Sue Supa Peach Over Herpes Allegations

BY Caroline Fisher
Jayda Cheaves To Sue Supa Peach
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 5: Jayda Cheaves backstage during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage) 2O24PRINCEWILLIAMSWWW.ATLpics.Net.
Recently, Supa Peach hopped online to weigh in after Jayda Cheaves accused Ari Fletcher of sleeping with Lil Baby.

Over the week, Jayda Cheaves hopped online to expose her ex Lil Baby, alleging that rumors that he slept with Ari Fletcher are true. "Them rumors are true, no shade," she declared on Instagram Live. "That's been going on. That's been a thing, but I don't want to talk about it."

Of course, this earned big reactions from social media users, and it didn't take Fletcher long to respond. Initially, she took to Twitter/X to tease a Twitch stream, where many followers believed she would address the ordeal. Ultimately, this wasn't the case. "They want that old Ari, for what tho? Thats a crazy low down dirty cut throat!!! 3:30 EST," she wrote next to a link to the stream.

Amid backlash for giving fans false hope, Fletcher set the record straight on TikTok, making it clear that she's not taking anything Cheaves says seriously. "What the hell?" she said after someone behind the camera asked her if they "really believe [Cheaves]."

Read More: Jazmine Cheaves Enters Sister Jayda's Tense Drama With Ari Fletcher & Lil Baby

Why Is Jayda Cheaves Beefing With Supa Peach?

Unfortunately, it doesn't look like the drama will be dying down anytime soon, either. Recently, Supa Peach decided to insert herself into the feud by weighing in on TikTok. She didn't hold back, mocking Cheaves and siding with Fletcher.

In response, Cheaves posted a screenshot of a DM she received back in April. In it, Supa Peach asked her if she was looking for brand ambassadors and confirmed that she'd be interested in working with her. Cheaves suggested that Supa Peach chose to lash out online because she was hurt about the rejected offer.

Some back and forth ensued from there until Supa Peach accused Cheaves of having herpes. Cheaves quickly shut down these allegations, also threatening to take legal action. "Last person that lied on me and said i had a disease i didn't have LOST HER JOB AND HAD TO PAY," she wrote on her Instagram Story, as captured by The Neighborhood Talk. "It's public records. Read the files. Let me call my lawyer rn. You will be dealt with."

Read More: Ari Fletcher Responds To Jayda Cheaves After Being Accused Of Sleeping With Lil Baby

