Ari Fletcher Accuses Texas Journalist Of Severe Harassment

BY Zachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - Red Carpet
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 03: Ari Fletcher attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Ari Fletcher's been the talk of the town these last couple of days and unfortunately, it's been all negative.

Ari Fletcher has been at the eye of a fierce storm that's been alive for the last 48-72 hours thanks to Lil Baby's ex, Jayda Cheaves. She's currently being accused of sleeping around with the rapper; however, when exactly remains a mystery. It's been captivating those who love internet gossip and the story has only picked up more steam.

But unfortunately, there's drama for Ari outside of that situation. As she alleges, per The Neighborhood Talk, a journalist from Texas is verbally harassing her. Just like the other debacle, this one is muddy, but maybe even more so.

All we have to go off of is an Instagram Story post from the social media star from a couple of hours ago. In her upload, Ari Fletcher attaches her allegations to Jasmine Lotts, a multimedia journalist who works for KWTX News Ten. The St. Louis, MO native has allegedly been sending "sick evil messages" in Ari's DMs per her caption.

She says it's been making her incredibly emotional, adding, "I can't stop crying. She is bullying me and harassing me [broken heart sad face emoji]."

Interestingly, when you find Jasmine's page on Instagram, which Ari also included, her bio's message says that her account was hacked. It's unclear as to how long the reporter's page has purportedly been like this and if it's a result of her allegedly harassing Ari.

Read More: New Footage Of J. Cole's Exclusive "The Fall-Off" Vinyl Surfaces

Are Ari Fletcher & Jayda Cheaves Beefing?

At press time, Jasmine has yet to address these murky claims from the Chicago native. For now, its hearsay until shown otherwise.

But as for Ari's Jayda Cheaves' saga, we have learned more as of today. The former appeared to shut down the beauty influencer's allegations during a TikTok livestream. Someone behind a camera filming Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend asked her if she was buying Jayda's supposed truth. To that Ari replied, "What the hell?"

Lil Baby's ex, and mother of one, said that her and the rapper had slept together had been true for a while, though. Folks were dying to know and she fed their appetite's with this response. "Them rumors are true, no shade. That’s been going on, has been a thing, but I don’t want to talk about it. Like, literally, let’s not talk about it… It’s not rumors, that sh*t is true."

As to why this all started, that's also up for debate. It's worth mentioning that Ari and Jayda do have a broken friendship, with outlets reporting that they went their separate ways a few years back. So, there's a possibility Jayda could be starting this to get some revenge. But again, that's merely speculation.

Read More: Air Jordan 11 "Space Jam" Gets A Huge New Update

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
BET Hip Hop Awards 2024 - Arrivals Relationships Ari Fletcher Responds To Jayda Cheaves After Being Accused Of Sleeping With Lil Baby
jayda cheaves Pop Culture Jazmine Cheaves Enters Sister Jayda's Tense Drama With Ari Fletcher & Lil Baby
Ari Fletcher Post Cryptic Message Lil Baby Jayda Cheaves Drama Gossip Ari Fletcher Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Drama
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Relationships Jayda Cheaves Alleges That Lil Baby Did Sleep With Ari Fletcher
Comments 0