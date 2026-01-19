Ari Fletcher Accuses Texas Journalist Of Severe Harassment

Ari Fletcher has been at the eye of a fierce storm that's been alive for the last 48-72 hours thanks to Lil Baby's ex, Jayda Cheaves. She's currently being accused of sleeping around with the rapper; however, when exactly remains a mystery. It's been captivating those who love internet gossip and the story has only picked up more steam.

But unfortunately, there's drama for Ari outside of that situation. As she alleges, per The Neighborhood Talk, a journalist from Texas is verbally harassing her. Just like the other debacle, this one is muddy, but maybe even more so.

All we have to go off of is an Instagram Story post from the social media star from a couple of hours ago. In her upload, Ari Fletcher attaches her allegations to Jasmine Lotts, a multimedia journalist who works for KWTX News Ten. The St. Louis, MO native has allegedly been sending "sick evil messages" in Ari's DMs per her caption.

She says it's been making her incredibly emotional, adding, "I can't stop crying. She is bullying me and harassing me [broken heart sad face emoji]."

Interestingly, when you find Jasmine's page on Instagram, which Ari also included, her bio's message says that her account was hacked. It's unclear as to how long the reporter's page has purportedly been like this and if it's a result of her allegedly harassing Ari.

Are Ari Fletcher & Jayda Cheaves Beefing?

At press time, Jasmine has yet to address these murky claims from the Chicago native. For now, its hearsay until shown otherwise.

But as for Ari's Jayda Cheaves' saga, we have learned more as of today. The former appeared to shut down the beauty influencer's allegations during a TikTok livestream. Someone behind a camera filming Moneybagg Yo's girlfriend asked her if she was buying Jayda's supposed truth. To that Ari replied, "What the hell?"

Lil Baby's ex, and mother of one, said that her and the rapper had slept together had been true for a while, though. Folks were dying to know and she fed their appetite's with this response. "Them rumors are true, no shade. That’s been going on, has been a thing, but I don’t want to talk about it. Like, literally, let’s not talk about it… It’s not rumors, that sh*t is true."