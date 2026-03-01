Shia LaBeouf Claims Thundercat & Kid Cudi Offered To Help Bail Him Out Of Jail

Shia LaBeouf is at the center of a lot of controversy right now following his Mardi Gras arrest in New Orleans on battery charges. After this, he went on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan to explain this situation and many other narratives, such his past abuse, addiction, and more. In addition, Shia shouted out Thundercat and Kid Cudi for allegedly trying to help him out during this time.

During the interview, the actor said he didn't know how much his bond was over that arrest, and wasn't even sure if he got bailed out. Then, he mentioned the "She Knows Too Much" and "Everywhere I Go (Remind Me)" artists, although it's unclear if they are actually responsible for his earlier exit from jail.

"I have no idea what happened," LaBeouf expressed. "I have no idea, bro, I know Thundercat tried to get it going. Stephen and me are very close. I know him from school. He tried to send his people out, and I love you very much. That's a good man. Cudi did the same thing. So I had these assistants. I didn't know the names of these people. But they showed up at the court, the jail, trying to get me out. The bailiff or the jailor was like, 'Hey, do you know Stacy or Shirley?' I didn't know none of these people. So she said, 'Should I just tell him to go?' She did. And then I just left on my own. I don't know who paid for what."

Was Shia LaBeouf Arrested Again?

However, Shia LaBeouf's legal trouble didn't stop there. According to TMZ, authorities in New Orleans arrested him again yesterday (Saturday, February 28) and took him to a county jail on a fresh battery charge. Whether this relates to Shia's February 17 incident in which police arrested him for an alleged bar brawl is unknown. But earlier on Saturday, reports of a new arrest warrant emerged in connection to that arrest.

Official reports also claim LaBeouf uttered homophobic slurs at a group of people at Mardi Gras, and the court reportedly released him on his own recognizance without posting bond. On Thursday (February 26), a judge reportedly condemned his language, set bail at $100,000, and ordered drug testing and substance abuse treatment. Shia said in this Channel 5 interview that he doesn't have a drinking problem and had a problem with gay men touching him, which led to the incident involving two alleged counts of battery.