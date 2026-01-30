Everywhere I Go (Remind Me) - Song by BNYX & Kid Cudi

BNYX and Kid Cudi have teamed up for a dope new song called "Everywhere I Go (Remind Me) which has production from Royksopp.

BNYX and Kid Cudi are two artists who, on paper, would be perfect for one another. In practice, that turns out to be the case. We know this because of the new song "Everywhere I Go (Remind Me)." This song features a flip of a Royksopp song called "Remind Me." This is a beautiful track, with Kid Cudi delivering some of his best vocals since Kids See Ghosts back in 2018. As for BNYX, his production sounds fantastic, which is par for the course at this point. He's operating on a whole new level, and we are excited to see what 2026 brings for the producer.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!