Everywhere I Go (Remind Me) - Song by BNYX & Kid Cudi

BNYX and Kid Cudi are two artists who, on paper, would be perfect for one another. In practice, that turns out to be the case. We know this because of the new song "Everywhere I Go (Remind Me)." This song features a flip of a Royksopp song called "Remind Me." This is a beautiful track, with Kid Cudi delivering some of his best vocals since Kids See Ghosts back in 2018. As for BNYX, his production sounds fantastic, which is par for the course at this point. He's operating on a whole new level, and we are excited to see what 2026 brings for the producer.
Release Date: January 30, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A