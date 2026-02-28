Shia LaBeouf Claims He Asked Kendrick Lamar About Donald Trump & Kamala Harris

Kendrick Lamar has made his general political stances clear through his music, even though he doesn't often make explicit statements about them. However, thanks to a new interview on Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan, we might have a potential United States electoral take from him, surprisingly courtesy of Shia LaBeouf. Apparently, K.Dot had a very interesting answer when asked about the 2024 U.S. presidential candidates: incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris.

The actor recently sat down with Callaghan for an interview, which goes over recent controversies such as his Mardi Gras arrest, abuse allegations, addiction struggles, and a whole lot more. However, at one point of the interview, LaBeouf claimed that he once asked the Compton lyricist about the two presidential candidates.

"I remember asking Kendrick one time, like, 'Trump or Kamala?' He was like, 'You think I give a f**k about that s**t?'" Shia claimed, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "Like, he got a real life, you know?"

Of course, maybe Shia LaBeouf is referring to a different Kendrick here, but fans are still running with it and coming to a lot of different conclusions. Unsurprisingly, Kendrick Lamar's battle with his rap rival Drake also came up in these discussions as a potential "gotcha" moment. But there's little to no context here to paint this alleged statement in a particular light, so we'll see if anything clarifies this.

In the past, the pgLang creative has been critical of Trump, such as on "The Heart Part IV." But he hasn't said anything about Kamala, or any sort of endorsement or explicit electoral commentary in recent years.

Kendrick Lamar & Shia LaBeouf's History

For those unaware, Shia LaBeouf and Kendrick Lamar actually have history, as they almost worked together during the good kid, m.A.A.d. city era. In fact, LaBeouf even tweeted Kendrick's "Wop, wop, wop" lyrics from "Not Like Us" amid the Drizzy battle.

Still, fans are skeptical about this for a few different reasons. Many pointed to the actor's abuse allegations and other controversies as reasons to be skeptical, whereas others used this as criticism against Lamar. Either way, it was a bizarre comment to witness and one that fans will probably debate a lot over.