Kendrick Lamar & J. Cole Fans Debate Common Homages On New Songs

It seems like the whole 2024 rap feud conversation refuses to die out, as connections between Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole somehow ended up on Baby Keem's new album Ca$ino. More specifically, they concern Kendrick's feature on "Good Flirts" alongside Momo Boyd, which has an interesting parallel with a recent Cole track on his own new LP, The Fall-Off.

On "Good Flirts," K.Dot starts off his lovey-dovey verse with the following line: "I never knew a love, love, love, a love like this." It's an interpolation of the classic Common track "The Light," which the Dreamville MC notably sampled on his track "I Love Her Again." That cut is an homage to another classic from the Chicago MC, "I Used To Love H.E.R." and its personification of hip-hop as a romantic partner.

Of course, this immediately led to jokes, theories, and speculative assumptions about Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole's current dynamic. In other words, is this a reference, a shoutout, a coincidence, or a diss of some sort, trying to out-homage the homage?

As you might expect, we don't really know. After all, "The Light" is a rap gem, and no one has the exclusive rights to reference it. Still, these songs coming out within mere weeks of each other does make the conversation interesting. But it seems like it's just a coincidence.

Still, we're sure many fans will assume otherwise. After all, conversations around Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, as well as regarding Drake, continue to flood hip-hop discourse for better and for worse.

At the moment, the Compton lyricist and his former North Carolina collaborator don't really have any smoke to speak of. Following Cole's apology in 2024, Lamar focused on other things, whereas Cole aimed at the reception to that moment rather than anything specific with Kendrick himself.

