Baby Keem Ramps Up Excitement For "Ca$ino" With New Snippet

BY Zachary Horvath
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021 - Backstage and Audience
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Baby Keem attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images)
Baby Keem's new album "Ca$ino" is just hours away from dropping and fans cannot wait for second LP to finally arrive.

Baby Keem's career has been incredibly fascinating to follow even during this long break from The Melodic Blue. It seems he's taken a lot of time to reflect on his life not only lately, but especially during his early childhood to his teens. The latter has seemingly been hinted at being the major focus of Ca$ino, his sophomore LP that drops tonight at midnight.

Part of that is evidenced by this most recent snippet that's been captured by Kurrco. On the somber, piano-led teaser, Baby Keem talks about his rough upbringing and the things he witnessed as a young boy. From drugs to less than desirable living arrangements, he delivers one personal bar after another.

It's an emotional track that's sure to give fans more insight into the artist and man that Baby Keem is today. This snippet is drumming up a lot of anticipation (if there wasn't a lot already) and has many believing this will be an AOTY contender.

"This really sounds like SAMIDOT," one fan writes referring to Kendrick Lamar's classic track "Sing About Me, I'm Dying of Thirst." Another adds, "so hype for tonight." A third echoes, "Im hearing a Andre 3000 vibe. Can’t wait for this project."

Who Is Featured On Baby Keem's Ca$ino?

The snippet surfaces on third episode of the "Booman" documentary. It's a miniseries Keem put forth to give fans sneak peeks behind the album's creation.

Ca$ino is going to feature 12 tracks with four features. They will be supplied by Too $hort, Che Ecru, Momo Boyd, and his cousin Kendrick Lamar.

The latter is going to be on track four, "Good Flirts," and should draw song of the year consideration. Speaking of Lamar though, he praised Baby Keem's artistic brilliance.

In the latest "Booman" episode he says, "Was I surprised? No, I wasn’t surprised. You know why? Because it started off with beats. And I was like, ‘Okay, I see what went down here.' When I think of the gamers, it just makes sense. You have to be locked in to sound and tech; it all goes hand in hand. So when he started first sending me beats and sh*t, I was like, ‘Okay, I can see you do this,’ and he was really good."

Lamar goes on to say, "What I was surprised at was when he started rapping. I was like, ‘Damn, you actually good at this too.’ That threw me for a loop, because he understood melodies and patterns more than any young cat that I’ve heard."

