Last week, Baby Keem finally announced his long-awaited sophomore album, Ca$ino. The project is slated for release tomorrow (February 20), and to prepare for the release, the California-born performer has dropped off Booman III. It's his third documentary about the making of the LP, and features an interview with his cousin, Kendrick Lamar. The 27-time Grammy winner discussed Baby Keem's evolution from producer to rapper and recalled being impressed by his talent.

“Was I surprised? No, I wasn’t surprised," he began. "You know why? Because it started off with beats. And I was like, ‘Okay, I see what went down here.' When I think of the gamers, it just makes sense. You have to be locked in to sound and tech; it all goes hand in hand. So when he started first sending me beats and sh*t, I was like, ‘Okay, I can see you do this,’ and he was really good."

"What I was surprised at was when he started rapping. I was like, ‘Damn, you actually good at this too.’ That threw me for a loop, because he understood melodies and patterns more than any young cat that I’ve heard."

Who Is Featured On Baby Keem's Ca$ino?

"I’ve got a thousand f*cking cousins, man, a thousand friends that rap and do music and sh*t. Out of all of them, he was the best one at 14, 15 years old," Kendrick concluded. "My whole thing is, you gotta work for this sh*t. I don’t give a f*ck who you is. I'll treat you like you’re Joe Blow off the corner. Let me see what you can do, personally. The songs, upload it. Let me see if you can generate some buzz for yourself."