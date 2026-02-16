Baby Keem Announces Streamable L.A. Listening Party For New Album "Ca$ino"

Baby Keem has been quiet over the past five years or so, letting the impact of his debut studio album The Melodic Blue build anticipation for his next move. Finally, that next move is here. His new album Ca$ino comes out in just a couple of days on Friday, February 20, and fans will get a chance to hear it debut in person.

Via Instagram, Keem announced that he's hosting a listening party for the new project on Thursday, February 19 in Los Angeles. The big event will take place at 8PM PST, and you can stream it live on his YouTube channel. Tickets for the in-person listening party in Los Angeles were available on his website, but it seems like they already sold out... Wouldn't hurt to check, though!

Elsewhere, this news joins more hype around this new record, including Baby Keem's features on the new album Ca$ino. Fans are intrigued by the relatively short tracklist and feature list. Too $hort will make an appearance, Che Ecru is also a guest, and Momo Boyd will show up on "Good Flirts" alongside Keem's cousin, Kendrick Lamar.

Baby Keem's "Booman" Documentaries

In addition to these revelations with fast turnaround times, Baby Keem also dropped two "Booman" Ca$ino documentaries. They are short videos on his YouTube page that feature song snippets, archival footage, studio footage, old home videos, conversations with Keem's family and friends, and a whole lot more to dive into. Many fans have expressed a lot of interest in this approach, and they wonder if this new album will meet that level of grandeur.

We won't have to wait long to find out, and maybe we'll get some surprises during this Los Angeles listening party. If you're sad you can't make it, don't fret: Baby Keem's going on tour with Ca$ino soon.