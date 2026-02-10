Baby Keem Takes Fans Behind-The-Scenes Of "Ca$ino" In New Documentary

BY Cole Blake
2021 Made In America - Day 1
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Baby Keem performs during 2021 Made In America at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 04, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Baby Keem announced his long-awaited sophomore studio album, "Ca$ino," on Tuesday and it's dropping later this month.

Baby Keem has shared a documentary on YouTube titled, "Booman I," in which he provides insight into his upbringing and his process in the studio. It arrives as Keem announced his next album, Ca$ino, will be dropping later this month. Clocking in a nine-and-a-half-minutes, the film features interviews with his family members framed next to home video footage. It also shows him working on a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

Lamar serves as one of the family members interviewed for the project. "I understand the hardship before he was born. His mom, that's my first cousin. I already knew what she's been through or was going through and just the history of our family in general. We don't call ourselves the Hillbillies for nothing," he says. "Section 8, welfare, general relief, AFDC, this is the story of a warfare environment and a warfare psychologically to try to change out generational curses."

When Is Baby Keem's New Album Releasing?

As for Baby Keem's new album, Ca$ino, he'll be releasing the project on February 20, 2026. In turn, it marks his first full-length release since 2021's The Melodic Blue. On top of the release date, Keem also shared a tracklist for the project on Tuesday. It will include 12 tracks and feature collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Too Short, Momo Boyd, and Che Ecru.

To promote the highly anticipated album, Keem will be hitting the road on April 15 for a show in Raleigh, NC, to kick off his next tour. From there, he'll perform in Los Angeles, New York, Montreal, Dallas, Atlanta, and more cities, before wrapping up the North American leg with a concert in Boston, MA, on June 7.

Keem will then kick off a leg in Europe and the United Kingdom with a show in Cologne, Germany, on August 31. He'll perform in Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow, and more, before finishing the tour in London, UK, on September 18.

