Is Kendrick Lamar Featured On Baby Keem's New Album "Ca$ino?"

BY Cole Blake
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Kendrick Lamar performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome.
Baby Keem has finally announced his second studio album, "Ca$ino," which will be releasing later this month.

Baby Keem has shared the tracklist for his highly anticipated album, Ca$ino, finally answering the question many fans on social media have been asking: Is Kendrick Lamar featured on the project? Taking to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, Keem revealed that his cousin will be appearing on the song, "Good Flirts," alongside Momo Boyd.

The project will contain 12 tracks with only two other guest appearances, which comes on the song, "Sex Appeal," featuring Too Short, and "Tubi," featuring Che Ecru. Along with the announcement, Keem shared a "Ca$ino Documentary" titled "Booman I" on YouTube. The nine-and-a-half-minute film takes fans behind-the-scenes with his family as they reflect on his upbringing. It features interviews with his family members framed next to home video footage.

Lamar even speaks about Keem during the documentary. "I understand the hardship before he was born. His mom, that's my first cousin. I already knew what she's been through or was going through and just the history of our family in general. We don't call ourselves the Hillbillies for nothing," he said. "Section 8, welfare, general relief, AFDC, this is the story of a warfare environment and a warfare psychologically to try to change out generational curses."

The documentary also gives fans a glimpse into Keem's process in the studio. Another clip shows him working on a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar.

Baby Keem's "Ca$ino" Release Date
baby-keem-tracklist
Image via Instagram

In addition to sharing the tracklist and the "Booman 1" documentary, Keem also revealed that he'll be dropping Ca$ino on February 20, 2026. The project will arrive just under five years after the release of his previous studio album, The Melodic Blue.

Ca$ino Tracklist:
  1. No Security
  2. Ca$ino
  3. Birds & The Bees
  4. Good Flirts ft. Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
  5. House Money
  6. I Am Not A Lyricist
  7. Sex Appeal ft. Too Short
  8. Tubi ft Che Ecru
  9. Highway 95 Pt. 2
  10. Circus Circus Freestyle
  11. Dramatic Girl
  12. No Blame

Baby Keem isn't the only artist to announce a new album on Tuesday. Jack Harlow also confirmed that his next project, Monica, will be arriving on March 13.

